All Dressed Up And Ready To Go

During the very stressful time of first semester finals, Cornerstone Christian Academy’s SRO Officer, Timothy Devlin, has found a way to relieve some of the stress for parents, students, and teachers. In doing so, Officer Devlin gave the children and commuters something to look forward to each morning last week. He dressed as different seasonal characters including: Frosty the Snowman, an Elf, and even the Big Guy himself; Santa Claus. He directed traffic at the school in a different costume each day, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces. According to Principal Scott Mcfall, were as excited as the students to see what Officer Devlin would be dressed as each morning.

According to Officer Devlin, bringing a moment of enjoyment to someone’s day has been a highlight of his first year at Cornerstone Christian Academy.