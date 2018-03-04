Mountain Valley News

I’m Anthony Blackmon and I’m running for one of Alabama’s 4th congressional seat. I’m a patriotic conservative republican that believes in God, this country, the constitution, personal accountability, common sense, and the American people that make up this great land. I’m a Cullman, Alabama native. I have and continue to serve people of this great land. I have served the Army with a deployment to Iraq; currently serve as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team Leader with the Alabama National Guard. I serve my community as a captain/firefighter with Berlin Volunteer Fire and Rescue. I have 14+ years in the military and 14+ years as a volunteer firefighter with 3 different departments and 2 different states. I am a petroleum delivery specialist as a current trade.

I am not going to speak ill of any opponents that I may face in my run for office. It is time for a change in political campaigns. We are all brothers and sisters of God and I see no reason for me to smear or drag my opponents through the mud to be elected. What happen to the yester years when we would just tell the people what we stand for and let them decide? I trust in God so I do not need to trick anyone to vote for me. If you like what I stand for then vote for me if you don’t you have other options. I believe God puts us in places of leadership and positions for a reason. If it is meant to be it will be, and if not then it won’t. The simple fact is that I feel called to run for Congressman Aderholt’s seat. He has served us for 21 years and I believe it is time for a change. I’m a proponent of term limits and will personally hold myself to such. I feel federal legislative office holders should be 6 terms (12 years) House, 2 terms (12 years) senate.

My slogan is “Common Sense Representation for Alabama” and it means that I vow and promise to use good common sense and rational to strategically make decision as a lawmaker.

If elected I will not consider myself a politician but only a representative for the people, by the people, of the people. I will not promise you all the things you want to hear. I can only promise you the things I will try my best to accomplish, but I cannot do it alone.

If elected, I promise you that all the decision I make will be done using rational thought and common sense. I promise to be a voice for the people and listen to those that elect me. I ask that you hold me accountable as a brother of Christ, and as a representative. I encourage you to become more involved in local, state, and federal politics. I ask for your vote, but more importantly I ask that you use your constitutional right to vote no matter whom you are voting for. God bless my district, Alabama, the United States, and all Americans.