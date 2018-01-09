Mountain Valley News

On Monday, December 18, 2017, Zain Johnson of Cub Scout Webelos Pack 4304 was awarded his Arrow of Light badge and bridged into Boy Scout Troop 304 of Ider.

Webelos Scouts (pronounced “wee-BEH-lohs” is short for “WE’ll BE LOyal Scouts”) work toward earning activity badges. Initially, Webelos work toward the Webelos Badge and after earning the Webelos badge they work toward the Arrow of Light The Arrow of Light award is the highest award available to Cub Scouts. It requires the Scout to have earned the Webelos Scout badge and eight activity badges. In addition to the skill and activity requirements of the preceding ranks, the Arrow of Light requires Scouts to learn the Scout Promise, the Scout Law, and the Scout Motto, and visit one meeting and one activity of a Boy Scout troop, in preparation for advancing to the Boy Scouts. Earning the Arrow of Light will help earn many of the requirements for the lower ranks of the Boy Scouts. The Arrow of Light award is the only Cub Scout award that can be worn on a Boy Scout uniform. Cub Scouts who earn the Arrow of Light are eligible to join a Boy Scout Troop prior to turning the normally required age of eleven.