Art Emerges From The Rubble

By Bonita Wilborn

The BB Comer Bridge that once crossed the Tennessee River in Scottsboro was imploded and removed back in 2016. The removal of the historical landmark, which has been a means of crossing the river into Scottsboro since 1931, left many Jackson County residents devastated.

In August of 2016 Angel Chaney, Art Teacher for the Scottsboro City Schools, and Sue DeWitt, Indian ED at Scottboro Junior High, both received an invitation from their supervisor, Alicia Bell, to attend a meeting concerning a State Visual Arts Grant. Angel had long dreamed of doing an environmental type, large scale, moving, water structure, so she gladly accepted the invitation and shortly after attending the meeting the two applied for and received a grant for $20,000.

“I contacted Glenn Dasher, my Art Professor from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), and enlisted his help in bringing the project to life,” Angel recalled. “He was glad to help.” Glenn Dasher is also a professional Sculptor and part of his method is to search for historical/abandoned pieces to inspire the rest of the work/sculpture.

The first step was to scour the area and make a decision of what historical or environmental item they wanted to be the center of the project. “We went to the Heritage Center, Depots, Mills, and Warehouses,” Angel said. “In our quest, quite by accident, we came upon a piece of the BB Comer Bridge, decaying out in a field of Kudzu. We knew that was what we wanted to use.”

Angel and Glenn enquired about it and were told that the City of Scottsboro had originally saved the portion of the bridge, at the inspiration of Patrick Stewart, with the hopes of making it into a “Welcome to the City” sign. However, the massive piece weighed ten tons, making it too large to use for that purpose.

With the removal of the bridge still a recent disappointment to the citizens of Jackson County, there were considerable hurdles to be scaled before getting everything settled to be able to use the pieces of the bridge. Patrick Stewart was not only responsible for saving the portion of the bridge, but he also became a catalyst for helping Angel and Glenn be able to use the remnant that he had saved. Everything has finally come together and since the Scottsboro City Council has given permission for the remnants of the bridge to be cut into pieces the process can move forward.

“We wanted to make sure all of the schools played a part in the sculpture, so we held a system wide and county wide design competition. After all of the entries were received a 9-member art team selected the three top entries (one of which was submitted by Mountain Valley News’ own Lauren Dewitt). The piece of the bridge itself somewhat mandated the shape of the sculpture, but different elements from the three top entries were also incorporated into the final design of the project.

Glenn Dasher, sculptor of the project, admits this is the largest project he’s had the opportunity to work on and that it will take approximately six months to complete the first stage. Then will come the process of building the interior skin, which will actually make the pyramid come to life, with the BB Comer Bridge piece acting as the face of the pyramid. Some parts of the project will be completed in Glenn’s studio, other parts will be completed at a big steel company, there will be a contractor that will complete the concrete footings, and the county will do the earthwork.

According to Chaney, the base of the pyramid will be 6’ x 30’ and it will rise 27’ in the air. It will be located on the Scottsboro High School Campus near Highway 72 and will be a sculpture that you can touch, feel, and walk under. It will be a project that will be maintained by the school’s shop classes, landscaping classes, and etc.

“I would like to say thank you to the community, the county, and the city for all their help. No one we’ve asked for help has turned us down. We’re very grateful to them for that,” Angel Chaney concluded.