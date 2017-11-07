Autumn Brings Tourist To DeKalb County 

According to John Dersham, Director of DeKalb County Tourism, DeKalb County plays host to approximately a million tourists each year. He described a tourist as someone who spends the night in our county, not just someone who stops by for the day and then travels farther. Due to the ease of access to their geographical region, people from the coastal areas of Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida, where they don’t get a lot of color, travel to the various communities of DeKalb just to see the trees change color on both Lookout Mountain and Sand Mountain, which can be likened to the way many people travel the Smokey Mountains to view their autumn color.

Dersham commented. “Fall has become our second largest tourist season and it’s getting very close to the summer season of June and July. “In fact,” he said, “in the past seven or eight years, October and November has been catching up with June and July. October and November of this year could very likely surpass June and July. This year’s fall tourist season began early. It really took off in September, just after Boom Days.”

In 2016, visitors to DeKalb County spent a total of $82 million here, which is a direct result of people spending a night, a day or two, or even more. According to the State Revenue Office, where they collect lodging taxes, on average, a family of four spends $436 a day while they’re traveling. That includes, lodging, food, gas, and attractions. We’re thankful that some of that money is being left here in DeKalb County.

When visitors come to DeKalb County to see the autumn colors it gives us a chance to show off our other natural wonders as well. DeKalb County has the largest content of public lands in any county in the state of Alabama, so in addition to just looking at the beauty around us, we have a multitude of places for people to hike, ride bikes, fish, hunt, shop, eat, enjoy various events, and etc.

Dersham concluded. “While we do have some visitors who come to Cloudland to ski, as a general rule they don’t stay over night. Our winters here are not generally cold enough to generate much snow so we really try to emphasize the fall and summer seasons.”

Peak fall season will continue in DeKalb County through mid-November. If you happen to be one of those fortunate folks who live in DeKalb County, Alabama, get out there and take advantage of the beauty and the various natural wonders that are all around you, the same beauty that millions of other folks are willing to pay to see.

The Little River Canyon National Preserve recently celebrated 25 years with the National Parks System. They officially joined the system on October 21, 1992. Little River Canyon alone brings 25,000-30,000 people a year to DeKalb County.