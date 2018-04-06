Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

At the March 27th meeting of the DeKalb County Commission employee Greg Skaggs, who is retiring at the end of March, was recognized for his many years of service. During his 30 years of employment, Skaggs has had the opportunity to work with eleven different County Engineers. County Engineer, Ben Luther said, “I think that’s a testament to him and the hard work that he’s done to be able to work with that many different people. I’ve been here for 15 years and we’ve always worked well together. I never had to tell him ‘You’ve gotta do this or you’ve gotta do that.’ We’ve always had a good working relationship as well as good relationship outside of work.”

Greg said, “I just want to thank Ben and thank y’all for putting up with me.”

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Director, Anthony Clifton, gave a Storm Damage Report. He began, “This was the first major storm to have come through this year. We’ve done a lot of training and improvement over the last three or four years to try to get a really good response, and this was the first opportunity we’ve had to do that. We opened the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) downstairs with full expectation that the storm was headed directly for us. All of a sudden the warm from stalled, literally at our county line, which caused the storm to split. Part of the storm went north and part of it went south. We escaped any damage here in DeKalb County other than a tree being blown down near I59, which did not even block traffic.

The EOC is an area where we come together to make decisions that need to be made due to weather, (closing schools, offices, roads, and etc.). What we want to make sure that the public understands is that Mr. Harcrow, as a chief elected official, was there. We are very fortunate because most counties within our state do not have policy guidance personnel on site in these type situations. It leaves them crippled because they don’t have the decision makers readily available on site. Mr. Harcrow was there in the EOC with us to make the decisions that we needed made. County Administrator, Matt Sharp was there with us as well, so we had both financial and administrative support there when decisions needed to be made.

As things settled down for us, we learned that Calhoun County had been hit pretty hard so at the request of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), DeKalb County sent a Task Force in the form of vehicles, personnel, and equipment totaling $22,801.00, which will likely be reimbursable by FEMA. This effort involving the DeKalb County EMA, Fort Payne City Fire Department, the DeKalb Ambulance Service, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, as well as some volunteers, was organized by Michael Posey, Deputy Director of the DeKalb County EMA. We were the only group that had a complete Task Force, so as soon as we arrived our Task Force was sent out in the field to give assistance as needed. Ron Saferite of the Fort Payne Fire Department said, “We deployed 13 people, 3 trucks, and 1 trailer. This was part FEMA Heavy 9 Unite that we established several years ago. We’ve had a few deployments, but this was the most organized deployment we’ve had so far as it all coming together. Michael Posey did a great job having everything coordinated ahead of time. We were boots on the ground in less than three hours. We covered approximately 31 city blocks. We had to cut our way in through sometimes 15-20 trees just to get to some of the houses. We encountered approximately 50 people that were sheltering in place, some with injuries and medical needs.” Melissa Mason of the Sheriff office reported, “We’ll never forget what was done for our county in 2011 and we’re always ready to help where it’s needed. We were able to send 7 officers, 6 cars, 2 trucks, an ATV, and various equipment.” Cheryl Turner of the DeKalb Ambulance Service added, “DAS deployed 1 Advanced Life Support Ambulance staffed with a Paramedic Field Operations Supervisor and an advanced EMT.”

Each entity that was given the opportunity to address the Commission and thank they for their input and support reported that this was a seamless operation that worked smoothly due to the training and cooperation that has been established throughout the various organizations involved. This is the first time anywhere that I’ve seen a County-to-County Mutual Aid Response of this magnitude that worked this well.

After words of praise and thanks from various commissioners the meeting moved forward where the commission acted upon the following agenda items:

Road Department Director, Tom Broyles requested permission to re-post a position that had been filled at the last meeting. After undergoing part of the steps toward employment the person hired decided to take another job. The position was re-posted at that time, but received no responses. Commission approved.

County Administrator, Matt Sharp, recommended the renewal of the JM Wood Agreement. Commission approved.

County Engineer, Ben Luther, recommended the awarding of herbicide bid. Commission approved. Luther further requested permission for engineering staff to attend a number of training sessions. Commission approved.

Melissa Mason of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recommended a number of personnel changes and hires. Commission approved.

Matt Sharp requested training/travel approval for Wendy Bobbit in the Commission office. Commission approved.

Sharp further recommended the Commission sign the Community Development Block Grant Resolution. Commission approved.

District II Commissioner, Scot Westbrook recommended re-appointment of individuals to the Peaks Corner Fire Department Board. Commission approved.

Revenue Commissioner, Tyler Wilks recommended some personnel changes and additions. Commission approved.

District III Commissioner, Chris Kuykendall recommended water projects for County Roads 484, 209, and 81 with work scheduled to begin sometime between April 1 and June 1 as weather permits. Commission approved.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 10th beginning at 10:00am.