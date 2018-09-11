Boom Days Festival Is Coming

Fort Payne Boom Days Heritage Celebration is a much bigger event than most. It has a much deeper breadth of events and activities and a much further reach bringing in tourists from all over the region. It’s a significant cultural event for our city celebrating Fort Payne’s unique beginnings nearly 130 years ago. Boom Days was the North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association’s Event of the Year in 2012 and in 2015 Boom Days was deemed the highest honor of becoming the state of Alabama’s Event of the Year, so why?

We have to start at the beginning. Fort Payne in the late 1880’s became an industrial Boom Town. A common expression of the era when a company or group of companies would find a location that had the natural resources to meet the need of their company. In the case of Fort Payne, it was Coal and Iron. The railroad was complete by then to get people and goods from the northeast to the south and from Boston they came to “Boom” Fort Payne. They brought industry and wealth to a very young community just beginning to find its way on the maps. In 1889 the boom was evident, Victorian homes being built, an Opera House, attractive downtown buildings and a grand hotel, and soon a beautiful sandstone railroad depot, along with a host of industrial complexes scattered around the area.

Boom Days Heritage Celebration honors Fort Payne’s rich cultural past with events that tie the history to the present, great historical artifacts and clothing at the Fort Payne Depot Museum, a miniatures railroad system in the original office of the Coal and Iron Company, music covering all musical genres with more than two dozen acts on 6 different stages. City Park, once the front yard of the DeKalb Hotel with its 1889 Ginkgo trees, is filled with some of the finest arts and craftsmen in the region. There is a quilt display, artist demonstrations, a wine and beer tasting, and you might find the Mayor and First Lady of Fort Payne dressed up in period clothing of the Boom Days era. Boom Days begins on the third Thursday of September each year and runs through Saturday ending with name musical acts at the Alabama Walking Park and Rotary Pavilion and our traditional Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In with a couple hundred classic cars.

We hope to have you as part of Boom Days!

John Dersham

This year’s Boom Days Celebration will be held on September 14th and 15th.

For more information about the music and activities go to www.boomdays.com.