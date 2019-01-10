From the Office of Sheriff Nick Welden:

On Tuesday, January 8th, several juvenile females were caught at Crossville Middle School with alcohol in their possession.

The Assistant Principal notified the School Resource Officer (SRO) of students with possible alcohol in their possession. The prohibited beverage was allegedly brought to school by one student for them to consume during the break. A teacher then observed the students in question passing around a water bottle in the break area.

After checking the contents and the students’ breath, it was determined to be alcohol.

Three of the students in question were age 12, while the fourth had just turned 13. The students were suspended by the DeKalb County Board of Education pending a hearing.

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett said of the incident, “We

appreciate the diligence of the School Resource Officer and the working partnership we

have with the Sheriff’s Office to keep our schools safe.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “I greatly appreciate the quick and professional

response from the school resource officer, as well as the faculty at Crossville Middle

School.”

“In today’s time, being observant of unusual activity at our schools is a top priority. That is

why we try to employ the most professional people to these positions in our schools. God

Bless,” said Sheriff Welden.