By Sherri Blevins

Brigadier General Jerry McAbee spoke to the Confederate Sons of America. He is the author of the book Stubborn Men and Parched Corn about the Eighteenth Georgia Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the War Between the States in which his great grandfather was a participant. This book chronicles the life of Civil War soldiers retailing the hardships and triumphs of the war and how the stubborn soldiers survived.

General McAbee is a resident of Rainsville. He is a 1966 Plainview High School graduate. He also graduated from Jacksonville State University, the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and the National War College.

In 1970, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. For more than thirty years, he served as an active duty field artillery officer. He completed several combat deployments including Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. While serving in combat, he was responsible for Marine Ground Forces in Operation Desert Storm under General Norman Schwarzkopf.

His service to his country did not stop after retiring from active duty. He consulted on national security issues in Africa and the Middle East. He acquired a position in the defense industry as vice president and general manager for a military equipment manufacturer in Huntsville, Alabama.

Brigadier General McAbee is married to Margaret Noel of Fort Payne, Alabama and they have one son and one daughter.