Mountain Valley News

I am currently employed with the DeKalb County Board of Education where I have been an employee for 33 years. During these years I have worked under 7 superintendents and served in the positions as bus driver and assistant secretary at Geraldine school, transportation secretary and I currently hold the position of maintenance secretary at the Facilities Building in Rainsville.

I have witness and been apart of many changes in the school system in my 33 years of employment.

In the last 20 years as maintenance secretary

I have been involved in the construction of new schools, new gyms, many classroom additions, football stadiums upgrades, heating and cooling upgrades and many more upgrades to our facilities.

With my hands on experience in the schools I believe I can be a voice for our teachers, support staff, parents and students of DeKalb county schools. As I have 3 granddaughters who currently attend Plainview school where they are active in National Beta Club, Gifted Program and sports.

I attended Plainview high school and Snead State College and went on to obtain my certifications from the university of Alabama in school business and school payroll/personnel. I also hold an Alabama real estate license. I have been married to Jimmy Hiett for 43 years; we have one son Shane, daughter-in-law Tonya, and granddaughters Keirstan, Marisa and Aubrie.

If elected as the district 3 board member I will retire and will strive to work with the current board members in moving our school systems forward in technology, and making sure our schools continue to excel in academics and sports.

It’s important that we make sure our teachers and support staff is equipped with the latest tools available to obtain these goals while also making sure our students have the safest transportation available.

Academics mold our students for the future

and sports teach students life skills.

That will benefit our communities for years to come.

Please vote

Carol Hiett

DeKalb County Board of Education District 3- June 5th.

You may contact me at:

cjhiett@gmail.com