Celebrating 50th Anniversary

WVSM Radio Station first signed on the air with then owner, Bill Huber, on Tuesday, May 16, 1967. On Tuesday, May 16, 2017 WVSM will be celebrating its 50 year Anniversary of broadcasting.

WVSM will be having a big 50th Anniversary party from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. There will be lots of giveaways, including: CDs, tickets, tee shirts, gift certificates, hanging baskets, a Dewalt tool set, tote bags, books, drink koozies, cash prizes, and much more.

Weather permitting we will be broadcasting outside in the parking lot and will have an inflatable for the children. WVSM would like to thank ALL of their listeners and customers for a GREAT 50 years!