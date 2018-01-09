Mountain Valley News

The DeKalb County has been receiving a lot of tips through our website about drug activity at the residence of County Road 18 in the Chigger Hill Community. On December 27th the DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit followed up on these tips and as a result of a search of the residence marijuana was found. Lester Freeman, 39 of Fyffe was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “Thanks to all of the citizens that called in these tips we were able to make the arrest of Freeman, and thanks to the Drug and Major Crimes Unit for all of the hard work and time that they put into following up on all of these leads. The tip line on our website is one of our best assets that we have here at the Sheriff’s Office for getting tips on various activity. We still ask the citizens of DeKalb County to please keep calling in tips.”