Collinsville Principal Loses Home to Fire

Collinsville Principal Donny Jones lost his home to a fire on Sunday morning. The family was attending church when an unknown fire broke out in the garage. The Collinsville, Crossville and Dogtown Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Donny’s wife was inside the home, but managed to make it out with no injuries. Unfortunately, the entire property was lost, including a camper nearby. The Jones family requests your thoughts and prayers and is very thankful for the support already shown by the community.