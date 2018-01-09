Mountain Valley News

On December 27th DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received information on a human trafficking case of a minor. DeKalb County Investigators, Deputies, Drug and Major Crimes Unit and the DA’s Investigators started an investigation involving this information, they worked this throughout the night and into the next day. During the investigation the Sheriff’s Office obtained the warrant on Rex Tidmore, age 59 of Geraldine, for conspiracy to commit human trafficking. Investigators also executed a search of his residence on County road 333 in Geraldine. During the execution of the search 2 indoor marijuana grows, with roughly 120 plants and roughly 50lbs. of lose marijuana was found. A second search warrant for a residence at the 3100 block of Highway 75 in Fyffe stemmed off the first search, at this residence a 3rd indoor marijuana grow was found with approximately 40 marijuana plants. Rex Tidmore was arrested and charged with the criminal conspiracy warrant that was obtained earlier that day, trafficking in any illegal drug, manufacturing of controlled substance 1st, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. During this investigation of this case another investigation was opened of child abuse, where DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lea Meri Hearn, age 31 of Geraldine and charged with abuse of child torture/willful. Hearn and Tidmore were transported to the DeKalb County Detention center. Approximately $45,000 was seized during the search of the residences.

Due to the Investigators and the Drug and Major Crimes Unit having an open investigation on this case, no further information can be given at this time.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “the Drug and Major Crimes Unit, District Attorney’s office Investigators, Geraldine Police, Deputies, and DeKalb County Investigators has worked this case hand and hand and has put in long hours on this case and I would like to thank everyone for working so diligently together on this case.”