Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

DeKalb County recently received an 80/20 matching funds grant for $256,422.00 from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help redo and upgrade a specific 5-mile stretch of roadway in District 1. The county’s matching funds total is approximately $80,000 and will benefit approximately 500 residents.

“This has been a year long process,” Commission President Ricky Harcrow explained. “With only our gas tax revenue there’s no way we could have afforded the project. We’re very grateful to Senator Livingston, Representative Ledbetter, and all of the others who helped us to receive this very competitive grant.”