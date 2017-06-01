Recently, students of the DeKalb County Technology Center (DCTC) participated in the 49th Annual Alabama SkillsUSA State Conference. DCTC won a school record of eight gold medals (State Championships) which include, Automated Manufacturing Technology with advisor Tim Turner and students Austin Evans, George Westmoreland & Nickolas Winkler, First Aid-CPR with advisor Beckie Reeves & student Thomas Hartline, Masonry – Advanced Level with advisor Scott Phillips & student Daniel Clayton, Masonry – First Year with advisor Scott Phillips & student Austin Johnson, Medical Math with advisor Beckie Reeves & Student Megan Foshee, Medical Terminology with advisor Paula Carroll & student Jackie Allday, Mobile Robotic Technology with advisor Time Barksdale and students Steven Lee & Kenneth Rios, and Opening and Closing Ceremonies with advisor David Holt and students Abbie Blevins, Trevor Carson, Selena Fravel, Allison Garrett, Nick Hearn, Jay Lea & Jacob Wooten. DCTC also won a total of twenty-nine medals, which include silver medals in First Aid-CPR with advisor Beckie Reeves & student Sydney Reed, Medical Math with advisor Beckie Reeves & student Melissa Mendoza, and Practical Nursing with advisor Paula Carroll & student Lindsay Phillips, along with bronze medals in Esthetics with advisor Tracy Martin & student Esmirina Mijangos, Masonry – Advanced Level with advisor Scott Phillips & student Trent Coody, Mobile Robotic Technology with advisor Tim Barksdale and students Kevin Luna & Justin Jackson, and Quiz Bowl with advisor Time Barksdale and students Keyla Moncivais, Samantha Hernandez, Alejandro Navarro Molina & Rolando Mendoza-Velasquez. This is the most of any school in the high school or collegiate division within the state of Alabama. DCTC also earned its 50th State Title (Gold Medal) in the history of the school. DCTC is home to three SkillsUSA District Officers- Sergeant of Arms Allison Garrett, Treasurer Jacob Wooten, and President Trevor Carson, who also serves as Alabama’s SkillsUSA Vice President. The state champions will compete in Louisville, Kentucky at the 53rd Annual National SkillsUSA Conference during the third week of June. More than 16,000 people including students, teachers, and business partners will participate in the weeklong event. Jonathan Phillips, DeKalb County Schools Career Tech Director said, “I’m proud of our instructors and students; everyone did an outstanding job of representing our county. We are blessed here in DeKalb County with exceptional instructors and students.”