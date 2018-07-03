Mountain Valley News

DeKalb County Career Tech is excited to announce the DeKalb County Technology Center has been nominated for 2 Southern Regional Education Board Tech Centers That Work National Awards. The technology center had to be nominated by the TCTW state coordinator or by a SREB director for a noteworthy accomplishment such as a significant increase in the percentage of students meeting college-readiness standards or in the percentage of students passing state-approved employer certification exams. DCTC was nominated for its Career Coach Initiative and Dual Enrollment Program through Northeast Alabama Community College, along with Industry Certifications that lead to meaningful career opportunities before graduating high school. DeKalb County Career Tech Director Jonathan Phillips stated four years ago, we sat down and developed a more focused approach to how our students complete career tech dual enrollment. The plan was for our students to leave us with a short term certificate from Northeast, along with at least two nationally recognized certifications in their field of trade and be within a semester or two of an associate degree from Northeast Alabama Community College. What makes us unique is that our instructors teach our dual enrollment courses through Northeast Alabama Community College at DCTC. Russ McFall – Welding, Becki Reeves- Medical, Tim Barksdale – Industrial Maintenance/Robotics, and Tim Turner- Pre-Engineering/Drafting. Our Career Coaches David Holt and Jessica Blalock do a great job of helping our students find their passion and instruct those students individually in the right direction best suited for them whether it’s straight to work or post-secondary education. Phillips went on to say that he was extremely proud of the instructors and students who have contributed to make these national nominations possible. “I have always felt we have some of the best instructors and students in the country, and now we have the nominations to validate that statement. I want to thank Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell, Dr. Mike Kennamer, Dean Sherri Grace, and staff, along with Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Board of Education and our Business and Industry Partners for their continual support.” Tina Lyles, Russ McFall, Jessica Blalock, David Holt, and Jonathan Phillips have also been asked to give best practices presentations during the national conference. The winner of each award will be announced at the 32nd Annual National SREB Conference on July 11th.