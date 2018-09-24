DEA Addresses Board

By Sherri Blevins

David Marks, spokesperson for DeKalb County Education Association, addressed the DeKalb County School Board at the last meeting on Thursday, September 13, concerning several issues affecting teachers and students. The board gives representatives from both certified and non-certified personnel the opportunity to address the board with their concerns during the work session of each regularly scheduled meeting.

The two central issues addressed were overcrowded classrooms and teacher dress code. Marks also inquired about the activation of student email accounts, which were activated during the board meeting, and the need for reliable cell service for teachers at various schools in case of emergency situations. Bryan Thomas, Assistant Superintendent, described a possible solution for the cell phone problem that involves a grant that is currently being written to improve cell service all over Northeast Alabama.

Regarding classroom overcrowding, Marks asked the board if they were investigating the overcrowding situation across the county. Dr. Barnett reported that the board has looked into the situation and is trying to find ways to alleviate the problem. Barnett stated, “Overcrowding is subjective. What one person considers overcrowded, someone else might not compared to classrooms at other schools. In smaller schools its really challenging because in one kindergarten class, they might have twenty-five students with some serious needs there. The challenge is if one teacher is added you will have twelve in that class. Most people would say that is a really small number to justify spending that much money for one teacher. We are looking at other ways to address the problem. At one school in a kindergarten class, we will add an instructional aide to support the needs of the teacher and students.”

Involving the other central issue, employee dress code, Marks asked two questions. First of all, he asked, “Has the dress code that is currently in place been changed by the board?”. This answer was no. The employees are still under the same dress code since the last policy revision. The second question Marks asked was, “Is the dress code equable for all employees?”. Matt Sharp, board member, replied, “That is in the eye of the beholder.” After further discussion between Marks and board members, Superintendent Barnett read the employee dress code policy. It states as follows:

Dress Code for Adult Personnel – In keeping with the professional expectations of the DeKalb County Board of Education, DEA, and ESPO, employees will: a. Act and dress as professionals. b. Set a good example for the youths they teach and serve. c. Remember that children and teenagers are impressionable. d. Be good role models. e. Always be clean, neat, and dressed appropriately for the profession. f. The Board recognizes that at times it is necessary for shop personnel, P.E. personnel, and lower elementary personnel, to wear clothing appropriate for their activities. However, every effort should be made to change to more conventional clothing at the earliest opportunity. g. Under no circumstances should personnel violate any dress code required for high school students.

Barnett went on to explain conversations he had had with various principals regarding dress code and said that the policy provides both guidance and leeway to accommodate each different employee job situation. What is professional dress for one group of employees might not be for a different group of employees depending on their specific job responsibilities. At the end of the discussion the board basically agreed that the particular professional dress code definition for each school would be left up to individual principals to