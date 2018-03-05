Mountain Valley News

Rainsville, AL – It is the desire of the DeKalb County School System to prepare and act on the basis of present needs as well as multiyear, long-range plans. As the district looks toward a future of ever-changing student demographics, fluctuating school finances, and the increasing demands from our community and nation for well-educated graduates, the DeKalb County Board of Education is committed to engaging stakeholders and the community in dialogue about our schools.

The strategic planning process, we are undergoing, will help the board to anticipate changes and make well-informed decisions about the future direction of the school district. This planning process will give the board of education the information it needs to be better able to achieve desired outcomes that have been defined by members of the community and school district.

Strategic planning is a common and accepted process used today in business and industry to routinely chart a long-term course of action. We hope to develop, enhance and build upon what our school district has already accomplished.

The Strategic Planning process will include a diverse group of district employees, parents, students, school board and community members. Throughout the planning process, other stakeholder groups will be able to provide input through various focus group discussions and surveys.

The community is asked to watch for future announcements which will give directions for taking a survey and having your voice heard. Any community members interested in participating in focus groups is asked to contact Crystal Webb at 256-638-6921.