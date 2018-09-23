DeKalb County Board Of Education Meeting 9-13-18

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Board of Education met September 13, 2018. During the work session Anthony Cooper, Chief School Financial Officer, made the final 2018 budget presentation. The budget was approved during the meeting.

Listed below are the other approved actions from the board meeting.

Bids

Stewart Signs $18,028.00 bid for an LED Sign at the DeKalb County Career Technology Center

On- the-Job-Injury

Tina Smith-CNP Assistant Manager-Sylvania High School-0 days; Kay Carr-CNP Assistant Manager-Crossville Elementary School-0 days

Retirements/Resignations

Donna Broyles-Secondary English Language Arts/Remediation Teacher-Retirement-9/1/18; Brenda Cox- Itinerant Special Education Aide-Plainview High School-Resignation-9/30/18; Phillip Pointer-Assistant Custodian-Crossville Middle School-Resignation-9/5/18; Lindsey Haygood-CNP Worker-Collinsville High School-Resignation-8/22/18

Leave of Absence

Ashley Conde-Pre-K Teacher-Valley Head High School-10/29/18-1/3/19; Mary Dixon-P.E. Teacher-Moon Lake Elementary School-8/1/18-9/28/18(Extension); Jerry Poe-Bus Driver-Sylvania High School-8/20/18-11/9/18; Ashlie Bryant-Middle School Science Teacher-Crossville Middle School-10/22/18-12/6/18; Brook Davidson-Elementary Teacher-Geraldine High School-9/10/18-11/30/18; Stacey Dover-Elementary Secretary-Plainview High School-8/1/18-11/1/18(Extension); Joni Davis-Secondary Mathematics Teacher-Geraldine High School-11/5/18-5/24/19

Transfers

Jason Mayfield from Chief of Staff for the System to High School Principal (12Months) at Geraldine High School (2018-154); Abbey Thomas from Library Media Specialist at Ider High School to Instructional Coach (Technology/10 Months) for the System (2018-126); Rob Hullett from Elementary Teacher at Fyffe High School to Instructional Coach (Technology/10 Months) for the System (2018-126)

Placements

Natalie Silva-Secondary English Language Arts /EL Teacher-Crossville High School; Joanna Howell-Elementary Teacher-Crossville Middle School; Dr. Cara Whitehead-Assistant Principal -Crossville Middle School; Heather Conkle-Instructional Aide-Ruhama Jr. High School; Pamela McClain-CNP Worker-Collinsville High School; Nikia Butler-CNP Worker-Collinsville High School; Sonya Smith-Assistant Secretary-Plainview High School (Leave); Ashley Swain-Itinerant Special Education Aide-Fyffe Special Services Center (Effective-8/3/18)

Coaching Supplements

Due to a lack of available space approved coaching supplements will be printed in next week’s edition of the Mountain Valley News

Contracts

Lakala Willingham- Homebound (Local); Sue Broyles- Homebound (IDEA B); Rayford Smith- Crossville Middle School Gifted Route (Local); Jonnie Frost- 21st Century Moon Lake Art Instructor (Title 4); Barbara Davis- 21st Century Collinsville Student Aide (Title4); Cindy Sanchez- 21st Century Moon Lake Aide(Title 4); Margaret Brown- Clerical Work- Central Office(Local); Dr. Tony Bright- Assistant Principal (Leave for Crossville High School 9/1/18-1/7/19);Harold Guilford III- Contracted Maintenance Worker (Local); Jennifer Barnett- Secondary Science Teacher (5 Hour/Day; Contract 9/13/18-5/28/18)

Federal Programs Advisory Council

Kelbi Ballenger, Katie Willingham, Amanda Hayes, Stevie Green, Bridgett Ott, mark McMahon, Kyle Finch, Renae Day, Westley King, Lisa Middlebrooks, Phillip Bryan, Brittany Sears, Marleni Corona, Dewey DeBoard, Luis Segura, Sara parker, Amy Pointer, Jacob Malone, Christy White, Whitney Stiefel, Alicia Satterfield, Melissa Coker, April Hill, Jennifer Williams, Yolanda Lopez, Monica Corona, Kristi Phillips, Steve Street, Tony Bell, Randy Peppers, Thomas Whitton, Steve Whitmire, Chris Hairston, Tony Bartley, Jimmy Wilbanks, Dawn Osborne, Penny Benton, Chris Pierson, Gwen Stone, Desiree Henderson, Charlene Smothers, Heather Akers, Ashley manning, Libba Peek, Rosemarie Chavez, Shane Pass, Maria Quintana, Sherri Hiett, Heidi Brooks, Jessica Turner, Tammy Jones, Tera Fortenberry, Gary Luther

Superintendent’s Recommendations, Comments, and Reports

A. Permission was granted to place needed employees pending board approval

B. Property at Geraldine that was no longer needed was returned to owner

C. Approved the Student Email Usage Policy

D. Authorized the expenditure of funds without Board approval

E. Approved Federal Programs 2018 Plans (Foster Care Plan, McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Plan, LEA Family & Parental Engagement Plan, N&D Transition Plan

The date of the next meeting was set for October 23,2018 at 5:00 pm.