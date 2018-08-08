DeKalb County BOE July Meeting

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Board of Education met on July 24, 2018. After approval of the June 25 minutes, current agenda and financial statement and bills, the board acted on the following bids:

? Accepted LP Gas Bid-ALLGAS, Inc.-$1.3940 per gallon

? Accepted Petroleum Products Bid – Cedar Bluff Oil Co., Inc for $2.210 per gallon of gasoline and $2.100 per gallon of diesel

? Accepted Fence Bid-TC Fencing-$124,950.00-Bid with Tension Wire

The board then approved the following retirements and resignations:

? William Pat Vinson – Secondary History Teacher – Plainview High School – Resignation 7/17/18

? Tori Hilburn – Pre-K teacher – Crossville Middle School – Resignation – 6/27/18

? Veronica Rogers-Horton – Elementary Teacher – Fyffe High School – Resignation

? Frank Posey – Secondary Social Sciences – Crossville High School – Resignation -7/2/18

? Rodney Fike – Band Director – Ider High School – Resignation 6/30/18

? Jessica Hayes – Social Sciences Teacher – Ruhama Jr. High School – Resignation -7/12/18

? Heather Powell – Girls Basketball Coaching Duties Only – Plainview High School – Resignation -7/24/18

? Jerry Smith – Custodian – Collinsville High School – Resignation – 9/1/18

The following leaves of absences were approved:

? Ashley Sibert Williamson – Secondary English Language Arts Teacher – Sylvania High School – 8/1/18 – 9/28/18

? Yolanda Lopez – Migrant Liaison – System – 8/1/18 – 1/1/19

? Lisa Murdock – School Nurse – Geraldine High School – 8/1/18 – 1/1/19

? Stacey Dover – Elementary Secretary – Plainview High School – 8/1/18 – 10/9/18

? Shea Bruce – Elementary Teacher – Fyffe High School – 8/1/18 – 9/28/18

? Paula Nance – Software Technician – Central Office – 6/1/18 -7/30/18 Intermittent

The board made the following transfers:

? Sandra Treadway – Itinerant Special Education Aide at Fyffe Special Services Center to Itinerant Special Education Aide at Geraldine High School (2018-107)

? Lisa Thayer – Pre-K Auxiliary at Crossville Middle School to Pre-K Lead Teacher at Crossville Middle School (2018-115)

? Rebecca Dean – Pre-K Auxiliary at Plainview High School to Secretary Bookkeeper at System Pre-K (2018-090)

? Brittany Martin – Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to Elementary Teacher at Fyffe High School (2018-118)

? Amber Traylor – Itinerant Special Education Teacher at Henagar Jr. High School to Elementary Teacher at Henagar Jr. High School (2018-111)

? Steve Street – 12-month Principal at Geraldine High School to 12-month Supervisor (7/25/18 -6/30/19) for the System (2018-113)

? Brad Bruce – P.E. Teacher at Crossville Middle School to Social Science Teacher at Plainview High School (2018-106)

? Scott Timmons – Assistant Principal at Crossville Middle School to 11-Month Jr. High Principal at Ruhama Jr. High School (2018-091)

The following placements were made:

Certified

? Marc Walsh – Elementary Teacher (Leave from 8/1/18 -5/28/19) – Moon Lake Elementary School (2018-110)

? Ian Richards – P.E. Teacher – Crossville Middle School (2018-119/116)

? Jacob Malone – Secondary Social Teacher – Crossville High School (2018-108)

? Brandon Terrell – Band Director – Ider High School (2018-105)

Support

? Tracy Lawrence – Itinerant Special Education Aide – Fyffe Special Services Center (2018-072)

? Angela Bell – Pre-K Auxiliary – Valley Head High School (2018-117)

? Shantelle Strickland – Pre-K Auxiliary – Henagar Jr. High School (2018-099)

? Holly Dupree – CNP Worker – Henagar Jr. High School (2018-104)

Coaching Supplement

? Christa Blevins – Jr. High/Middle Cheerleader – Crossville Middle School

? Jesse Martin – Varsity Head Baseball Coach – Crossville High School

The board awarded the following contracts:

? Amy Dyar – DVA Computer Science – Local

? Belinda Jolley – DVA Science -Local

? Tracy Tidmore – DVA English – Local

? Justin Croley – DVA Math – Local

? Presence Learning – SLP, OT, and BMH Services – IDEA B – Contract Extension to 7/31/18

? Penny Colvin – Behavior Autism Consultation – IDEA B

? Janice Brown – Vision Assessments – IDEA B

? Wendy Ann Bowman – Sign Language Interpreting Services – IDEA B

? Occupational Therapy – Evaluations/OT Services – IDEA B

? Madge Gower – SLP Consultant – IDEA B

? Jayce Erwin – Computer Tech – Local

? Angie Gattis – Technology Clerical Worker – Local

The superintendent made the following recommendations, comments, and reports:

? Permission to sell 0.2 acres adjoining Fyffe High School – $500.00 plus any other incurred costs

? Permission to sell 2.17 acres adjoining Geraldine High School

? Permission to Place Pending Board Approval

? New Employee Orientation – July 30 from 8:00-12:00 at the Facilities Building

? Substitute Training – July 30 from 1:00 – 4:00 at the Facilities Building

? August 1, Institute for all Employees

? Permission to Implement Fire Safety Program

In other discussion during the board meeting, Superintendent Barnett announced that Jason Mayfield will serve as interim principal at Geraldine High School as part of his assigned duties to replace Steve Street.

August 16, 2018 has been set as the next meeting date at 5:00 P.M. with the work session starting at 4:00 P.M.