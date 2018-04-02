Mountain Valley News

The DeKalb County Board of Education met on March 22, 2018 and here are the actions that took place:

On-The-Job-Injury

A. Sharon Troxtel – Elementary Teacher – Geraldine High School – 5 days

B. Tamara Rowell – EL Teacher – Geraldine High School – 1 day

C. Deborah Traylor – CNP Worker – Plainview High School – 0.5 day

Retirements/Resignations

A. Sid Parker – Bus Driver – Geraldine High School – Retirement – 6/1/18

B. Marilyn Monroe – High School Secretary – Geraldine High School – Retirement – 4/1/18

C. Monica Goodwin – Paraprofessional – Fyffe Special Services Center – Resignation – 2/28/28

Leave of Absence

A. Amy Robertson – Elementary Teacher – Collinsville High School – 4/9/18 – 5/29/18

B. Amber White – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Middle School – 3/12/18 – 4/30/18

C. Sandra Hubbard – Bus Driver – Crossville – 1/5/18 – 5/26/18 (Extension from 3/5/18)

D. Erin Brown – EL Teacher – Collinsville High School – 1/18/18 – 7/30/18 (Extension from 3/9/18)

E. Jimmy Shelton – Maintenance Worker – Facilities – 3/7/18 – 4/3/18

F. Meagan Ramage – Secondary English Language Arts – Geraldine High School – 4/1/18 – 5/25/18

G. Kimberly Crider – CNP Worker – Valley Head High School – 1/16/18 – 3/19/18 (Extension from 2/28/18)

H. Samuel McKinney – Bus Driver – Collinsville High School – 10/6/17 – 4/9/18

I. Linda Thacker – CNP Worker – Crossville Elementary School – 3/9/18 – 5/7/18 (Extension from 4/23/18)

J. Nicole Green – Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher – Fyffe High School – 1/2/18 – 5/25/18 (Extension from 4/2/18)

Transfers

A. Erica Harper from Asst. Secretary at Geraldine High School to High School Secretary at Geraldine High School (2018-024)

B. Rebecca Griffin – Itinerant Diagnostician to Psychometrist (10 months) at the Annex (2018-023)

Placements (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification)

Certified

A. Michaela White – Secondary English Arts Teacher (Leave until 5/7/18 – Retroactive to 2/26/18) – Crossville High School (2018-012)

B. Megan Gilbert – Secondary Math Teacher (Contract only until 5/29/18) – Collinsville High School (2018-019)

Support

C. Annette Mashburn – Bus Driver (Leave until 3/5/18) – Crossville (2018-017)

D. Breanna Williams – Bus Driver – Collinsville High School (2018-021)

E. Tina Shepard – Bus Driver – Geraldine High School (2018-021)

Volunteer Coaches

F. Michael Freeman – Softball – Plainview High School

Contracts

A. Whitney Tinker – Homebound – Local

B. Sundown Services – Janitorial Services – IDEA B

C. April Hart – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant

D. Felicia Mayfield – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant

E. Tara Pickers – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant

F. Bris Torres – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant

G. Issac Dismuke – Conversational English/Spanish Teacher – Crossville – Migrant

H. Donna Poe – CNP Worker – Valley Head – CNP

I. Jayce Irwin – Computer Tech – Local

J. Angie Gattis – Clerical Worker in Technology Department – Local

Date of Next Meeting – April 19, 2018 at 5:00 PM – Work Session at 4:00 PM