Mountain Valley News

DeKalb County BOE’s March Meeting
The DeKalb County Board of Education met on March 22, 2018 and here are the actions that took place:
On-The-Job-Injury
A. Sharon Troxtel – Elementary Teacher – Geraldine High School – 5 days
B. Tamara Rowell – EL Teacher – Geraldine High School – 1 day
C. Deborah Traylor – CNP Worker – Plainview High School – 0.5 day
Retirements/Resignations
A. Sid Parker – Bus Driver – Geraldine High School – Retirement – 6/1/18
B. Marilyn Monroe – High School Secretary – Geraldine High School – Retirement – 4/1/18
C. Monica Goodwin – Paraprofessional – Fyffe Special Services Center – Resignation – 2/28/28
Leave of Absence
A. Amy Robertson – Elementary Teacher – Collinsville High School – 4/9/18 – 5/29/18
B. Amber White – Elementary Teacher – Crossville Middle School – 3/12/18 – 4/30/18
C. Sandra Hubbard – Bus Driver – Crossville – 1/5/18 – 5/26/18 (Extension from 3/5/18)
D. Erin Brown – EL Teacher – Collinsville High School – 1/18/18 – 7/30/18 (Extension from 3/9/18)
E. Jimmy Shelton – Maintenance Worker – Facilities – 3/7/18 – 4/3/18
F. Meagan Ramage – Secondary English Language Arts – Geraldine High School – 4/1/18 – 5/25/18
G. Kimberly Crider – CNP Worker – Valley Head High School – 1/16/18 – 3/19/18 (Extension from 2/28/18)
H. Samuel McKinney – Bus Driver – Collinsville High School – 10/6/17 – 4/9/18
I. Linda Thacker – CNP Worker – Crossville Elementary School – 3/9/18 – 5/7/18 (Extension from 4/23/18)
J. Nicole Green – Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher – Fyffe High School – 1/2/18 – 5/25/18 (Extension from 4/2/18)
Transfers
A. Erica Harper from Asst. Secretary at Geraldine High School to High School Secretary at Geraldine High School (2018-024)
B. Rebecca Griffin – Itinerant Diagnostician to Psychometrist (10 months) at the Annex (2018-023)
Placements (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification)
Certified
A. Michaela White – Secondary English Arts Teacher (Leave until 5/7/18 – Retroactive to 2/26/18) – Crossville High School (2018-012)
B. Megan Gilbert – Secondary Math Teacher (Contract only until 5/29/18) – Collinsville High School (2018-019)
Support
C. Annette Mashburn – Bus Driver (Leave until 3/5/18) – Crossville (2018-017)
D. Breanna Williams – Bus Driver – Collinsville High School (2018-021)
E. Tina Shepard – Bus Driver – Geraldine High School (2018-021)
Volunteer Coaches
F. Michael Freeman – Softball – Plainview High School
Contracts
A. Whitney Tinker – Homebound – Local
B. Sundown Services – Janitorial Services – IDEA B
C. April Hart – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant
D. Felicia Mayfield – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant
E. Tara Pickers – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant
F. Bris Torres – Migrant Enrichment Teacher – Crossville – Migrant
G. Issac Dismuke – Conversational English/Spanish Teacher – Crossville – Migrant
H. Donna Poe – CNP Worker – Valley Head – CNP
I. Jayce Irwin – Computer Tech – Local
J. Angie Gattis – Clerical Worker in Technology Department – Local
Date of Next Meeting – April 19, 2018 at 5:00 PM – Work Session at 4:00 PM