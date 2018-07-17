Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Commission met on Tuesday, July 10 for its regularly scheduled meeting. After the invocation and pledge, the board voted to approved the minutes for the previous meeting. The board then addressed new business.

Superintendent Broyles, from the road department,reported that due to improved weather, chert trucks have been able to run, subgrade work on the bridge on County Road 212 has been completed, and the slab has been poured on the new building for the road department on the property in District One.

The board then heard from County Engineer Luther regarding the County Road 20 & 843 Project Bid Award and a request for a County Road 6 Speed Limit Resolution. Luther reported that four bids were opened on June 28 for the County Road 20 & 843 Project. The board approved the low bid from Reed Contracting of $790,832.74. This project is an eighty/twenty split between the state and the county. The state allocated $675,360.00 for the project and the state’s portion came in under budget at $632,600.00. Luther reported the eighty/twenty split should be sufficient for the project. Luther then asked the board for a resolution to post a speed limit of 20mph on County Road 6. He stated that he traveled the road and following the state guidelines, he deemed the road conditions to warrant a speed limit of 20 mph. The board approved the request to draft a speed limit resolution.

In other new business the board acted on the following items:

? Approved the hiring of Jennifer Morgan for the tag office

? Accepted the resignation of Laura Kirby Patterson from the DHR Board

? Agreed to approve the garbage exemptions for the year

? Reported on the addition of the Beeson-Scott Cemetery to the Alabama Historical Cemetery Registry

? Approved the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday for July 20-22

? Announced the next meeting for July 24,2018