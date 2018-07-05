Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, June 26 at 10:00A.M. After approving the minutes of the last meeting, President Harcrow, asked Chief Clifton to report on Friday’s weather event. The chief reported that an EF1 tornado touched down just west of Alabama Highway 71, about one mile northeast of Higdon, AL on Friday, June 22. The tornado then traveled east damaging several trees and a few buildings but no injuries were reported. There were large trees down in the Collinsville area along County Road 469. Chief Clifton reminded everyone to stay weather alert for the next two weeks because of the possibility of more severe storms.

The commission then began its new business with a report from the road department. Broyles gave a maintenance update concerning work being done to clear and repair the damage done by the tornado. He stated that due to the weather, the road projects that were scheduled to start the first of June are on hold until dryer weather prevails.

The commission then heard from the engineering department and approved the following items:

? Accepted a bid from Donohoo Chevrolet for $27,214.00 to purchase a 2019 Cab and Chassis.

? Accepted the extension of the 2017 bid from Southeastern Road Treatment to purchase liquid calcium chloride.

? Approved the request to draft a resolution to set the speed limit on County Road 356 to 35mph.

In other business, the commission approved the hiring of Jonathan Brown as part-time corrections officer to replace Phillip Henderson, the termination of Ryan Donnelly as full-time corrections officer, and the hiring of Bobby Logan Smith as part-time corrections officer. The commission agreed to place the passing of the Education Tax Renewal vote results into the permanent record. The next meeting was set for July 10,2018. The meeting was then adjourned.