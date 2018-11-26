DeKalb County Commission Meeting 11-14-18

By Sherri Blevins

On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the DeKalb County Commission met. Before the meeting began, newly elected members, Lester Black, Chris Kuykendall, and Rickey Harcrow were installed by Judge Shaunathan Bell as members of the Dekalb County Commission. After the ceremony, the meeting was called to order. The Commission conducted the following business:

• Elected Commissioner Kuykendall as President Pro-Tem based on a pre-agreed seniority policy

• Set the meeting times for the coming year as the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 10:00am

• Approved the reposting for a position in the Road Department

• After a public hearing, approved the motion to vacate County Road 681

• Approved the hiring of Becca Akins as Collection’s Clerk for the Revenue Commission

• Approved the posting of a clerk’s position for the Revenue Commission

• Approved hiring Jazmine Wilson as a clerk for the Probate Judge’s Office

• Approved promoting Christina Ferguson from part-time to full-time employee for the Sheriff’s Department

• Approved promoting Blakley Moore to a Grade Six Supervisory Position for the Sheriff’s Department

• Approved hiring Lennon Jenkins as a Part-time School Resource Officer

• Announced the date of the next meeting as November 27, 2018

During the meeting, County Engineer Ben Luther and Chief Jail Administrator Jonathan Luther both thanked former Commissioner Dewitt Jackson for his years of service and dedication to the commission. President Harcrow also announced that there will be only one meeting during the month of December, which will be on Wednesday, December 12, at 10:00am.