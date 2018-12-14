DeKalb County Commission Meeting 12-11-18

By Sherri Blevins

The Dekalb County Commission met on December 11, 2018. Before the actual business meeting began, Assistant Emergency Management Director, Michael Posey, updated the public on the recent activity of the EMA Department. During the past week, the department conducted a missing person search for a fourteen-year-old male from the Mentone area. The missing person was located and is in good condition. The department also coordinated with the local school authorities to provide guidance concerning school closings and road safety conditions. The commissioners thanked Posey and his department for their dedication to the safety of the county citizens and commended them on their state of the art EMA Center. An open house for the center will be held December 19, 2018 between 12:00 and 2:00p.m. President Harcrow congratulated the department on having rescue capabilities that even the state doesn’t have, and he invited everyone to tour the facility.

During the meeting, the commission acted on the following items:

• Approved the 80%-20% High Falls Park Grant Resolution

• Approved the request to repost a position in the Road Department to be filled in January, 2019

• Approved the JM Wood Auction Resolution guaranteeing the county $2,658,000.00 from the auction of surplus trucks

• Approved the County Road 116 Federal Aid Project Initiation Resolution to widen and resurface an area in District 4

• Approved the Kenworth Truck Lease-Bancorp Resolution for the financing of trucks at 3.74% interest

• Hired Charlotte Nesmith as Circulation Librarian

• Accepted the termination of Brian Whitmoyer Jr. as Full-time Dispatcher

• Transferred Daniel Willkie from Part-time Dispatcher to Full-time Dispatcher to fill Brian Whitmoyer’s position

• Hired Stephanie Summerford as Part-time Dispatcher to fill Daniel Willkie’s Part-time position

• Accepted the resignation of Jail employees Brandon Dupree, Chris Rogers, and James Shaver

• Hired Matthew Daugherdy to replace Brandon Dupree at the jail

• Hired Robert Chestnut as Part-time Jail employee

• Hired Jacey Palmer at the Revenue Department

• Approved the retirement of Rachel Davis at the Revenue Department

• Approved the posting of a position at the Revenue Department

• Approved the 2019 Holiday Calendar

• Approved the posting of a Fleet Manager Position until December 28, 2018

• Set the date of the next meeting as January 8, 2019

During the meeting, President Harcrow publicly congratulated the Fyffe Red Devil Football Team on their State Football Championship.