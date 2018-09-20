DeKalb County Commission News

By Sherri Blevins

Two DeKalb County Commissioners were recognized recently for their service and dedication to county government. DeKalb County Commission President Rickey Harcrow and County Commissioner Dewitt Jackson both received the Tenure in Office Award presented by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) at their ninetieth annual convention in August, 2018. President Harcrow has served on the commission for the past twenty years. Commissioner Jackson has dedicated the last sixteen years to his office. President Tony Cherry praised the two for serving the citizens of DeKalb County with dedication and personal sacrifice.

The DeKalb County Commission meeting was held Tuesday, September 10, 2018. After an invocation and pledge, the commission approved the minutes of the last meeting and entered into new business.

Ms. Hurley with the Cherokee, Etowah, and DeKalb County Mental Health Department reported on the progress of the area mental health services. She spoke of the increase in staff and services over the last several years which has led to the need for additional space in facilities. Hurley asked the commissioners to look over her submitted request and consider what they can do to help. The commission then acted on the following items:

• Tabled approval of the Boozer Bridge Land Agreement that involves the City of Rainsville due to the need to research needed information

• Agreed to post a position for hire in the Probate Judge’s Office due to the resignation of Missy Hughes

• Tabled discussion of the Tax Lien Sale Resolution until Tyler Wilks is available to present the resolution

• Agreed to terminate Jerry Schrader from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

• Agreed to move John Brown from Part Time Corrections Officer to Full Time Corrections Officer to replace Jerry Schrader

• Agreed to hire Tray McMeekin as Full Time Corrections Officer to replace Ryan Donnley

• Agreed to hire Taylor Miller as Part Time Corrections Officer to replace John Brown

• Granted permission to Council on Aging/Rural Public Transportation Department to contract with B&B Reporting for Background Check Services for new hires

• Approved the travel request by the Council on Aging/Rural Public Transportation Department to attend the State Masters Game in October and the Korean War Ambassadors of Peace Medal Ceremony at the Veterans’ Banquet in November

• Agreed to hire Kristian Wilbanks and Ila Hancock as part of the Housekeeping Personnel for the County Commission Office

• Agreed to consider the budget proposal presented by Administrator Sharp to be voted on before the end of September

• Set the date for the next meeting as September 25,2018

Also, during the meeting, Anthony Clifton, Emergency Management Director, made a presentation honoring Michael Posey, Deputy Director for EMA, for his completion of a five-year process completing the Emergency Management Professional Program which is a nationwide program developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Harvard Business School to train professionals in basic, advanced, and executive level emergency management skills. Posey is the only person from the state of Alabama to complete this exclusive program. He is also only the second person to complete the program for FEMA Region Four, and one of only twelve who has completed the program for the entire nation. This program completion has led to Posey’s nomination for a fellowship with the Homeland Security Department in Washington D.C. to work with the Department of Terrorism.

Posey thanked the commissioners for the opportunities provided by them and the EMA Department. The commissioners then commended him for his accomplishments and thanked him for his service and dedication to the county.

The meeting was then adjourned.