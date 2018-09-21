DeKalb County EMA Press Release

Deputy Director of DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Graduates from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy and Completes the Emergency Management Professional Program

Emmitsburg, MD— Michael Posey, Deputy Director of DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency completes FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, MD upon graduating from the National Emergency Management Executive Academy.

The Emergency Management Professional Program curriculum is designed to provide a lifetime of learning for emergency managers and includes three separate, but closely related, training programs including the National Emergency Management Basic Academy, a specialized and technical training program to develop specific skill sets; the National Emergency Management Advanced Academy, a program to develop the next generation of emergency management leaders who are trained in advanced concepts and issues, advanced leadership and management, critical thinking, and problem solving; and, the National Emergency Management Executive Academy, a program designed to challenge and enhance the talents of emergency management senior executives through critical thinking, visionary strategic planning, negotiation, and conflict resolution applied to complex real-world problems.

The Executive Academy instills emergency management leaders with a deeper understanding of contemporary and emerging emergency management issues, debates, and public policy. It provides insights, theories, tools and resources that enable decision-makers to think and act more strategically and to build capacity to protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate in and all-hazards approach.

The Executive Academy provides the opportunity to work collaboratively, share smart practices, and participate in exercises with other senior leaders facing similar challenges. FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy is for senior executives who are subject matter experts in the profession of emergency management. It is also the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program (EMPP) which Mr. Posey successfully completed becoming the first graduate of the program from the State of Alabama.

Emmitsburg, MD August 30, 2018—Michael Posey, an emergency management professional from DeKalb County, Alabama receives congratulation from Alex Amparo, Deputy Assistant Administrator, National Preparedness Directorate, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency for successfully completing the National Emergency Management Executive Academy and the Emergency Management Professional Program. Photo by Shane Gibbon / FEMA

