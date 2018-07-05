Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Board of Education met Monday, June 25, 2018. After approval of the agenda and the June 12, 2018 minutes, the board voted to pay $14,500.00 for AASB Dues that provide training for school board members.They also approved the CNP milk, bread, and ice cream rollover 2016-2017 bid.

The following retirements and resignations were approved: Paige Machen-elementary counselor-Plainview-declined position; Jana Scroggins-itinerant SPED paraprofessional-Geraldine High School-resignation 6/25/18.

The board granted the following leaves of absence: Christa Sims-elementary teacher/reading coach-Moon Lake Elementary School/System 8/7/18-5/28/19; Meagan Ramage-English language arts teacher-Geraldine High School-8/1/18-10/1/18.

The board made the following transfers: Meagan Gilbert from secondary science teacher at Collinsville High School to secondary science teacher at Ider High School; Matthew Henderson from secondary science teacher at Ider High School to secondary science teacher at Collinsville High School; Shaun Wigley from ISS/ACCESS teacher at Fyffe High School to P.E. teacher at Sylvania High School; Josh Moon from P.E.teacher at Sylvania High School to ISS/ACCESS teacher at Fyffe High School;Darin Bell from elementary teacher at Henagar Jr. High School to elementary counselor at Plainview High School; Heather Powell from secondary social science teacher at Plainview High School to itinerant EL teacher-1/2 Plainview High School/ 1/2 System.

The board approved the following placements :(Certified) Vanessa Williams-secondary science teacher-Geraldine High School;Theodore Whitmire-secondary science teacher-Fyffe High School; Danette Townson-secondary mathematics teacher-Ider High School; Kim Norwood-elementary teacher-Geraldine High School; Autumn Coffey-itinerant special education teacher-System; Heather Prince-itinerant EL teacher-Sylvania High School; Jonathan McGill-mathematics teacher-Sylvania High School; (Support) Troy Mueller-bus driver-Plainview High School; Perla Crump-itinerant translator/transliterator-System; Sherry McLaughlin-Pre-K auxiliary-Valley Head High School; Lisa Thayer-Pre-K auxiliary-Crossville Middle School.

Russell Higdon was approved to receive a coaching supplement for varsity boys basketball at Ider High School. Ian Richards was approved as a summer worker at Valley Head High School. Stan Reeves was given a contract for bus driver safety trainer for the transportation department.

Dr. Barnett was given permission to place needed employees pending board approval. He also announced the new employee orientation was set for July 30 from 8:00-12:00 at the Facilities Building and the new substitute training was set for July 30 from 1:00-4:00 at the Facilities Building.

Board members were given the opportunity to speak and Mr. Robert Elliott requested the board consider helping Ider with expenses related to repairing the flooded band room at Ider.

The date of the next meeting was set for July 24, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. at the Facilities Building with the work session beginning at 4:00PM.