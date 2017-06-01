DeKalb County Schools And Liberty Mutual Host School Celebration

DeKalb County Schools and Liberty Mutual held a School Celebration for the following schools, Valley Head, Ider, Plainview, Henagar, Sylvania, Moon Lake, and Fyffe on Monday, May 15th at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. This graduation ceremony for 2nd and 5th grade students came as a reward for their completion of a 10-week course on citizenship. The course teaches students how to be better members of their communities and their country. At the ceremony, students from each school and each grade were asked to pick a member of their community that they admire or think of as a hero. Second grade chose Helping Hand Heroes and Fifth grade chose Torch Team Heroes.

The event sponsors included: The DeKalb County Community Alliance, D&F Equipment Sales, Inc, The Malone Family Foundation, The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, Regions Bank, Liberty National Life Insurance Company (Mike Isom Agency), AlaTrade Foods, First Fidelity Bank, and Zaxby’s.

Pledge volunteers included:

Plainview School – Eli Crawford & Jaxson Wigley

Fyffe School – Jaycee Barker

Ider School – MaLeaha Denkler & Paisley ChapmanLogan 2017 movie

Valley Head School – Madison Madaris & Jackson Mann

Sylvania School – Jadin Trotman & Karen Garcia

Henagar School – Aidan Rains & Trey McClendon

Moon Lake School – Eli Rossen & John Tyler Lawton

Libby USA song volunteers included:

Plainview School – Noah Summerford, Reagan Martin, Ella Timmons & Marlee Townsend

Fyffe School – Summer Wilbourn & Koda Harris

Ider School – Danica O’Dell, Jalee Pannell, Reagan Martin, Karalina Martin & KayLee Mann

Valley Head School – Alan Navarro, Isaiah McMahan, Adleigh Lockett & Giselle Frasco

Sylvania School – Jaeyln Smith, Joshua Arnellano, Cammie Wilks & Tyson Guttierrez

Henagar School – Halle Sizemore, Emily Drain, Kayden Chadwick & Stephanie Gifford

Moon Lake School – Aubrey Gregory, Wyatt Spencer, Hannah Golden & Victoria Brown

Heros Honored:

Plainview School – Custodian Charlotte Bouldin was honored by student Brayden Lingerfelt as their Helping Hand Hero & Rainsville Assistant Chief of Police was honored by both Marissa Blevins and Kinsley Blair as their Torch Team Hero.

Fyffe School – Student Katie Edge honored Harold Bouldin as their Torch Team Hero.

Ider School – Students Taylor Phillips and Gary McMahon honored Jay Lea as their Helping Hand Hero & Lysa Ring honored Master Sergeant Dewayne Heard as their Torch Team Hero.

Valley Head School – Brant Smith, a student at Valley Head, honored Mr. David Koger as their Torch Team Hero.

Sylvania School – Student Jake Turner honored Jessica Turner as their Helping Hand Hero & Malachi Johnson honored Ms. Kendall Cochran as their Torch Team Hero.

Henagar School – Olivia Woods honored Joshua Woods as their Helping Hand Hero & students Will Gant and Lexi Bing honored Mrs. Carla Hamilton as their Torch Team Hero.

Moon Lake School – Student Alexis Reed honored Officer Tim Rector as their Torch Team Hero.