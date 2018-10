DeKalb County Schools Coaching Supplements

Coaching supplements approved at the September 13 meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education were as follows:

Collinsville High School: Ernie Willingham-Head Football; Shane Stewart-Assistant Football, Baseball, Basketball; Riley Edwards-Assistant Football; Chris Conde-Junior Football; Jon Tidmore-Head Girls Basketball, Head Boys Basketball; Tracy Hulgan-Assistant Boys Basketball, 9th Grade Boys Basketball, 8th Grade Boys Basketball, 7th grade Boys Basketball, JV Girls Basketball, Jr. High Girls Basketball; Casey Isbell-Head Volleyball; Claire Chandler-Softball, JV Softball, Jr. High School; Jeff Stanley-Boys Soccer, JV Soccer; Daniel Williams-Girls Soccer; Ashton Traffanstedt-Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor; Allie Jones-Junior High Cheerleader Sponsor. Volunteer Coaches: Teddy Helms- Football; Bear Jones- Basketball; Mike McElrath- Football

Crossville High School: Dusty Darnell-Head Football; Chuck Dutton-Assistant Football; Jake Peek-Assistant Football, Head Boys Basketball; Ian Richards-Assistant Football, JV Baseball; Brian Pool-Assistant Football; Will Brock-B Team Boys Basketball, Boys Soccer; Jay Shankles-Head Girls Basketball, Softball; Molly Martin-JV Girls Basketball, JV Softball; Wesley Ikard-Head Volleyball; Jessie Martin-Baseball; Crystal White-Girls Soccer; Amanda Haston-Varsity Cheerleader. Volunteer Coaches: Jason Sims- Football

Crossville Middle School: David Stanley-Jr. High Football; Dwight Rusk-8th Grade Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Boys Basketball; Blake Wilkes-Jr. High Girls Basketball; Kim Osborn-Jr. High Volleyball, Jr. High Cross Country; Luis Segura-Jr.High Boys Soccer; Crystal White-Jr. High Girls Soccer; Christa Blevins-Jr. High Cheerleader

Fyffe High School: Paul Benefield-Head Football ,Jr. High Football; Steve Edge-Assistant Football; Tim Cochran-Assistant Football; Neal Thrash- Head Boys Basketball, B Team Boys Basketball, 9th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 8th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball; Steve King-JV Girls Basketball, Head Girls Basketball, Jr. High Girls Basketball; Brandi Rowell-Head Volleyball; Lindsey Little- “B” Team Volleyball; Heather Powell-Junior High Volleyball; Brad Thomas-Baseball, JV Baseball; Josh Moon-Jr High Baseball; Tonya Myers-Softball, JV Softball, Jr. High Softball; Jodi Benefield-Boys Golf, Girls Golf, Cheri Williams-Boys Track, Girls Track; Connie Cochran-Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor; Ashley Bunch-JV Cheerleader Sponsor. Volunteer Coaches: Avery Samples- Volleyball; Jamie Hatch- Softball; Steve Cowart- Softball; Erik Magnusson- Track; Ethan Jones- Football, Baseball; Buddy Goolesby- Basketball; Anthony Greeson- Cheerleaders

Geraldine High School: Brad Waldrop-Head Football, JV Baseball; Tim Arnold-Assistant Football, Jr. High Football, Jr. High Baseball; Jamie Gilbert-Assistant Football, Assistant Boys Basketball, Baseball; Sid Gillilan- Assistant Football; Joey Rowell-Head Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball; Ryan Burns-8th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball; Jeremy Smith- Head Girls Basketball, JV Girls Basketball, Jr. High Girls Basketball, Boys Golf, Girls Golf; Renee Bearden- Head Volleyball; Alicia Cofield B Team Volleyball, Jr. High Volleyball; Julie West- Softball; Alicia Satterfield- JV Softball; Robin Bynum- Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country; Stephanie Poole- Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor; Leah Smallwood- Jr. High Cheerleader Sponsor

Henagar Jr. High School: Mitch Mitchell- 8th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, Jr. High Girls Basketball. Volunteer Coaches: Winston Wilks- Basketball

Ider High School: Brent Tinker- Head Football; Rob Hannah- Assistant Football; Chris Boggs- Assistant Football, Boys Golf; Casey Gaddis- Jr. High Football, Baseball, JV Baseball, Jr. High Baseball; Rusty Higdon- Head Boys Basketball, “B” Team Boys Basketball; Mark McMahon- 8th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball; Dustin Bryant- Head Girls Basketball, JV Girls Basketball, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country; Shannon Pruett- Jr. High Girls Basketball; Sharlyn Huber- Head Volleyball, B Team Volleyball; Danette Townson- Jr. High Volleyball; David Hughes- Softball, JV Softball; Deborah Durham- Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor; Jason Willoughby- Jr. High Cheerleader Sponsor. Volunteer Coaches: Shawn Traylor- Girls Basketball, Softball; Julie Corbin- Volleyball; Lora Corbin- Volleyball; Robert Elliott- Girls Softball; Roger Pruett- Girls Basketball

Plainview High School: Nick Ledbetter- Head Football; Josh Clements- Assistant Football; Chase Parker- Assistant Football; Brad Bruce- Assistant Football; Nathan Ledbetter- Junior High Football; Robi Coker- Head Boys Basketball; Stanley Williams- Assistant Boys Basketball; Brett Benefield- 9th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, JV Baseball; Cody Coots- 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 8th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball; Luke Griggs- Head Girls Basketball, Jr. High Girls Basketball; Kyle Coots- JV Girls Basketball, Boys Tennis, Girls Tennis; Ali Moses- Head Volleyball, Jr. High Softball; Tia Trotter- B Team Volleyball, Junior High Volleyball; Phillip Johnson- Baseball; Zach Mitchell- Jr. High Baseball; Jeff Brooks- Softball; Whitney Whiteside- Jr.High Softball; Brandi Selvage- Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor. Volunteer Coaches: Kristin Davis- Band; Brandon Freeman- Softball; Elijah White- Football; Josh York-Football; John Prose- Football; Don Black- Baseball; Saul Jose- Football; Monty Price- Softball; Jason Traylor- Softball

Sylvania High School: Matt Putnam- Head Football; Jonathan McGill-Assistant Football; Michael Davis- Assistant Football; Ryan Clark- Assistant Football, Junior High Football, Baseball; Tyler Brooks- Head Boys Basketball, “B” Team Boys Basketball; Dustin Dalton- 9th Grade Jr High Boys Basketball, 8th Grade Jr high Boys Basketball, Jr High Volleyball, Boys Tennis, Girls Tennis; Mitch Mitchel- Jr High Baseball; Holly Currie- Softball, JV Softball; Ben Pickett- Boys Golf; Karyn Pickett- Girls Golf; Michael Davis- Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer; Kim Corbin- Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor; Chelsey White- Jr. High Cheerleader Sponsor. Volunteer Coaches: Sierra Murdock- Volleyball; Jordan Garcia- Football; Luke Smith- Football; Scott Smith- Football, Baseball; Ryan Haney- Football; Chad Murdock-Softball; Labron Hill- Golf; Will Jacobs- Basketball

Valley Head High School: Heath Vincent- Head Football; Scott Clifton- Assistant Football, JV Baseball, Jr. High Baseball; Mark Walsh- Assistant Football, Baseball; Chuck Williams-Jr. High Football, Head Boys Basketball, “B” Team Boys Basketball, 9th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 8th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, 7th Grade Jr. High Boys Basketball, Boys Golf, Girls Golf; Jamie Vest- head Girls Basketball, JV Girls Basketball, Jr. High Girls Basketball; Sandy Hulgan- Softball, JV Softball; Judith Crider- Varsity Cheerleader Sponsor, Jr. High Cheerleader Sponsor. Volunteer Coaches: Michaela Worthey- Basketball; Jimmy Phillips- Basketball; Craig Hulgan- Football; Matt Ogle- Football; Bobby Holloway- Jr. High Boys Basketball