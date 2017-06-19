DeKalb County Schools D.A.R.E. Graduation

Each year, hundreds of kids from DeKalb County participate in the D.A.R.E Drug Awareness Program, but this one was extra special. In Rainsville, over 700 children were dressed in bright yellow Wednesday morning. These children were part of the largest graduating class for the D.A.R.E Program throughout the entire state’s history, and as a celebration of all their hard work, DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris and many other guests helped to honor them. “This is just a great time for them, after being taught D.A.R.E. drug awareness all year, so we are trying to do something for them that they will remember,” Harris said. As part of the program, kids participated in poster and essay contests and listened to various guest speakers. “This is not the end, this is the beginning of their drug awareness, and so this is why we feel like this graduation is so important, a graduation that honors them.” Though they may not be heading off to college just yet, these kids still learned a very valuable lesson.