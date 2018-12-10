Dekalb County Seniors Triumph at Masters Games of Alabama

By Sherri Blevins

Emily McCamy, Director of Transportation and the Council on Aging, recognized the DeKalb County senior citizens that participated in the Masters Games of Alabama. Dorothy Berry, Jean Lyles, Frankie Guffey, Milford Culpepper, Dianne Manning, James Manning, Bobbie Lingerfelt, Charles Simmons, Howard Gilbert, Carmin Pettry, Brenda Pettry (District 2 Board Member), Kay West, Bruce West, Connie Green, Patsy Griggs, and Dee Vaughn were honored at the meeting.

Masters Games of Alabama is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for active adults ages 50 and older through social, mental, and physical activities. While the games provide an Olympic-type atmosphere, the focus is not on competition, but fun and fellowship. This year there were between 500 and 800 participants from across the state.

McCamy stated there are twenty-seven events including a one-mile fun walk, checkers, dominoes, five-K run, three on three basketball, basketball free throw, bowling, softball throw, and nine swimming events among others. She reported that DeKalb County won sixty-seven district level medals: twenty-six first place, twenty-eight second place, and thirteen third place. At the state level DeKalb County participants won twenty-seven medals: ten Fun-Walk, nine Gold, six Silver, and two Bronze. The county also had top scorers in two events: Dee Vaughn scored second highest in the Best Men’s Softball Throw, and Charles Simmons, Dee Vaughn, and James Manning scored third, fourth, and fifth in the bowling competition.

Dianne and James Manning of Fyffe were inducted into the Masters Games Hall of Fame. They were two out of a total of eight gamers across the state to receive this honor. They received the District 2 All Star Award presented to those participants who compete in the games and show what the games are suppose to be about. They represent the spirit of the games. James has participated in the games for the last ten years, and Dianne has participated for the past seven. Mountain Valley News spoke with Dianne and asked what peaked her interest in the games and motivated the couple to get involved. She stated, “My husband got involved in it first after he retired. He started bowling after he retired because he wanted something to do to occupy his time while I was still at work. He started bowling, and then someone from the Council on Aging told him about the Masters Games. He agreed to go.” Dianne joined her husband in the games after she retired seven years ago. Both Mannings are members of the Fyffe Senior Center and participate in the Senior Bowling League at Mountain Lanes in Rainsville, Alabama. When asked what she liked best about the program, she replied, “I guess getting to meet so many people year after year and getting to compete against them is so much fun.”

The President’s Award Hall of Fame was presented to Kay and Bruce West of Sylvania who have volunteered for the games for the past six years. This award is selected by the Masters Games’ President and is given to the volunteer or staff member that has made an impact on the games and participants. The Masters Games President described the couple in this way, “This couple has been a true Godsend to the games. There are not too many people who would spend their free time for a week at a time and volunteer at the games and as a Board we are eternally grateful.”

DeKalb County Seniors represented our part of the state well having fun as they accomplished their goals. A complete listing of the medal winners from the games follows: Lynn Hixon (Fort Payne), Jean Lyles (Fyffe), Dorothy Berry (Grove Oak), Marlene Putman (Fyffe), Charles Simmons (Collinsville), Dee Vaughn (Grove Oak), Connie Green (Fort Payne), Patsy Griggs (Fort Payne), Dianne Manning (Collinsville), James Manning (Collinsville), Brenda Pettry (Fyffe), Carmie Pettry (Fyffe).