Mountain Valley News

Citizens of DeKalb County,

On Tuesday June 5, 2018, people across DeKalb County will return to the polls and exercise their civic duty. On this day, we will have the opportunity to vote upon our elected officials who will work diligently to lead this great state and county. We will also have the opportunity to support our local schools, both DeKalb County and Fort Payne City, by renewing local funding sources.

For decades, the people of DeKalb County have been committed to supporting and have shown a strong support of our local schools, and I ask that you show your continued support by renewing and continuing this existing allocation for public schools.

I want to impress upon you that this is not a new tax or fund source, but a continuation of funding, which supports the following programs and services: School security, student vocational programs, instructional support, student transportation, school secretaries, custodians, maintenance, child nutrition (lunchroom), school utilities (electricity, natural and propane gas, water, telephone, etc.), special needs programs, district gifted teachers, and various other employee salaries and operational requirements/needs.

In order to continue these services and many other functions, these funds are necessary, and the effects of lost revenue would extend far beyond just these instructional programs and services.

I ask that you vote for renewal of these funds on June 5, 2018 for DeKalb County and Fort Payne City Schools.

Thank you for your continued support!

Jason Barnett, Superintendent

DeKalb County Schools