Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

While he had been retired from his practice in Fort Payne for a number of years, Dr. James Alex Walker, MD, FACS, will still be long remembered by folks in DeKalb County. Being a general surgeon was Dr. Walker’s specialty, just as any other doctor has a specific specialty. If you have a bowel obstruction you would not be sent to an ear, nose, and throat doctor. If you have a broken leg you would not be sent to a respiratory specialist. It was the same for Dr. Walker. Everyone should have pretty much understood that if your family doctor referred you to Dr. Walker you were most likely sent there because you had been diagnosed you with a condition that needed surgical attention.

James Alex Walker was born in Huntsville, Alabama on November 20, 1931 to the late John Bayless and Lila Ricketts Walker. He served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1953 until 1961 and was Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy Reserves from 1982 until 1985.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Auburn University in March of 1953 and later graduated from Medical College of Alabama (University of Alabama) in 1959. He graduated 9th in his class of 64 and 5th in his class for the National Board Exam.

Having those degrees gave him the right to add the MD (for Medical Doctor) as well as FACS (Fellow of the American College of Surgeons) after his name.

Dr. Walker served an internship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi and another at the University of Alabama Hospitals and Clinics in Birmingham, Alabama. He practiced Family Medicine and OB-GYN in Fort Payne from 1961 thru 1966 and then moved to a General Surgery Practice from 1969 to 2009. He served as Chief of Surgery at Baptist Medical Center in Fort Payne from 1969 thru 1996.

Dr. Walker was 78 years old when he retired form his General Surgery Practice, but didn’t stay completely retired for long. His love of medicine and his life long work would not be stilled. He soon started practicing again in Scottsboro where he continued to work for a few more years before finally retiring for good.

Dr. James Alex Walker passed away Monday, February 5, 2018 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Rachel C. Walker; sons David (Sissy) Walker, Scott (Jamie) Walker, and Richard Walker; daughter Christy Walker; step-sons, Jason Davis and Chris Harris; grandchildren, Brett Walker, Josh Walker, Cody Hawthorne, and Rachael Walker; step-grandchildren, Tyler Davis, London Davis, Rylynn Davis, Ashley Camp, and Nicole Harris; and great-grandson, Alex Walker. He was preceded in death by his sister, Clara Smith and daughter-in-law Karen Walker.