Mountain Valley News

On February 10, 2018 DCTC Welding Instructor Russell McFall took a few students to the 9th Annual American Welding Society (AWS) Welding Competition / Certification event held in Soddy Daisy TN. McFall said “This is a very unique event where students compete in a competition but at the same time become certified if they pass the test. In order to place 1st 2nd or 3rd in a contest you have to pass the test in the category you’re competing in. So if you fail you’re out and that’s why I really like this event because it’s a real world setting where welding inspectors stress bend the students projects.” Students were allowed to stick weld one of the two test given that day. #1 a 6G Pipe open root test which consisted of joining two 6 inch pipes together positioned in a 45o angle using a 6010 rode for the root and 7018 rode for the filler and cap. #2 a 3G Plate open root test which consisted of joining two 10 inch plates together in a vertical position using a 6010 rode for the root and 7018 rode for the filler and cap. Alac Ervin placed 1st in the 3G plate test and became certified in vertical, horizontal, and flat positions for plate and unlimited fillet welds in the SMAW process. Edgar Joj and Toby Bowen also passed the 3G plate test, they became certified in vertical, horizontal, and flat positions for plate, and unlimited fillet welds in the SMAW process. Taylor Shannon took the 6G pipe test and became certified in any position for pipe, plate, and unlimited fillet welds in the SMAW process. McFall added, “I think Taylor could be the first female in the state to pass the 6G pipe test in that process but I’ll have to look into it more. I had a few other students that came close to passing that day but came up short and that’s just how it goes sometimes on weld test. You could take the same test a week later and you might fail or pass it depending on how good you do that day. A lot of people don’t know that welders are the only craft that have to prove their self everywhere they go. Imagine the amount of pressure knowing you have one shot to pass and if you don’t pass whatever test your taken that day then you don’t have a job. Therefore, I’m very proud of how my students performed under pressure and the hard work they put in every week to better themselves. Even though some of the students didn’t place in the contest they still passed the test and that’s what matters the most to me.” Jonathan Phillips DeKalb County Schools Career Tech Director stated, “I’m proud of all the students who completed and Mr. McFall. Congratulations to Alac Ervin for placing 1st in 3G Plate Competition and to all students who earned an AWS Certification, especially Taylor Shannon who we believe to be the first female student in the state of Alabama to earn a 6G Pipe Certification. Mr. McFall and students are exceeding our motto in DeKalb County Career Tech, “Work Ready from Day One of Graduation.”