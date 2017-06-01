Download and Watch Full Movie Warriors of the Dawn (2017)

Warriors of the Dawn (2017) HD

Director : Chung Yoon-chul. Release : May 31, 2017 Country : South Korea. Production Company : Fox International Productions. Language : 한국어/조선말. Runtime : 130 Genre : War, Adventure, Action.

Movie ‘Warriors of the Dawn’ was released in May 31, 2017 in genre War. Chung Yoon-chul was directed this movie and starring by Lee Jung-jae. This movie tell story about 1592 – Joseon: In those days, it was common for the rich to hire the poor to do their hard and dangerous mandatory military duties. They were called ‘proxy soldiers’. A veteran proxy soldier TOW and his comrades are deployed to the south, where the Japanese has invaded.

The King of Joseon has decided to seek asylum in China, and as he flees, he orders his young son –18-year-old Prince GWANGHAE– to take over the country’s military command. Vulnerable Gwanghae is devastated, but with Tow’s help, he is ready to fight in that harsh reality.

