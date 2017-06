Download and Watch Movie Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) HD

Director : Michael Bay. Writer : Steven S. DeKnight, Robert Kirkman, Matt Holloway, Art Marcum, Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg, Jeff Pinkner, Zak Penn, Christina Hodson, Lindsey Beer. Producer : Ian Bryce, Akiva Goldsman, Steven Spielberg, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy. Release : June 21, 2017 Country : United States of America. Production Company : Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Hasbro Studios. Language : English. Runtime : 182 Genre : Action, Science Fiction, Thriller, Adventure.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is a movie genre Action, was released in June 21, 2017. Michael Bay was directed this movie and starring by Mark Wahlberg. This movie tell story about In the absence of Optimus Prime, a battle for survival has commenced between the human race and the Transformers. Cade Yeager forms an alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord, and an Oxford professor to learn why the Transformers keep coming back to Earth.

