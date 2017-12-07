Drake State Welding Competition Almost Swept By DCTC

Taylor Shannon Wins the $15,000 Full Ride Scholarship

On November 16, 2017 DeKalb County Technology Center (DCTC) Welding Instructor, Russell McFall, took six students to the 8th Annual Drake State Technical College Welding Competition in Huntsville, Alabama. At the competition four tech schools were represented and each school was allowed to bring 6 students; three advanced and three beginner.

The advanced contest consisted of welding two different projects with various joint designs, multiple positions, and processes. The first was a carbon steel project that was welded with SMAW, GMAW, and FCAW processes. The second was an Aluminum project welded with the GTAW process. The beginner contest consisted of welding a single carbon steel T-Joint project in multiple positions using the SMAW process with two different types of rods.

The grand prize in the advanced contest was a full technical scholarship to Drake State with additional prizes given to the top three in each category. Lincoln Electric and Sexton Welding Supply Inc., provided all of the prizes.

McFall said “I would like to thank Drake State Welding Instructor, Ryan Green, for the invitation because it is a great experience for our students. Drake State is the only college I know of that guarantees a full Welding Scholarship to the winner of their advanced contest. It is a very special opportunity that Mr. Green has provided year after year. It can really change a kid’s life and that’s a great thing they are doing at Drake State.”

McFall added, “I am very proud of the way our students performed. We work very hard all year to learn what’s needed for the real world and it’s nice to see their hard work pay off. We don’t really practice a lot for competitions, but I believe it is a great experience for the students because it helps them to deal with their emotions of welding under pressure. They will also face the same challenge throughout their careers and I hope these opportunities help prepare them. I constantly remind them to be thankful for what we have to work with at DCTC and to make the most of their learning opportunity they have here.”

DCTC Director, Jonathan Phillips, stated, “Anytime our students participate in competitions it better prepares them for the real world. I want to congratulate Taylor Shannon on wining a $15,000 scholarship from Drake State as well as our other students who placed in the competition. I’m proud of our students and Mr. McFall on their accomplishments.”