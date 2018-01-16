On the morning of Saturday, January 6th an elderly couple was found deceased in their home just south of Hammondville. Their son, who had stopped by to visit with his parents, discovered their bodies and reported it to the proper authorities.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Michael Edmondson, upon arrival at his parents home, the son noticed a strong gas odor inside house.

Emergency personnel from Fort Payne Fire, Hammondville Fire, DeKalb EMA and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were present at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Any gas odor can be harmful to the human body if exposed to it for a prolonged period of time. Someone who is inside a home might not notice a gradual leak because they would become “nose blind” or accustomed to the smell, but any gas odor should be reported to the proper agency and checked out for the safety of those who live in the home.

Mountain Valley News would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the couple that was affected by this tragedy.