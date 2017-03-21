Escape Room Adventures is a new business that has recently opened in Henagar. It is located at 19352 Alabama Highway 75 in Henagar and is the only business of its kind in this area.

Escape Rooms originated overseas and was generated for the purpose of helping groups learn to work together as a team so that they would become more productive. This genre of training has now expanded to the entertainment sector of American society.

Escape Room Adventures is the brainchild of Lamar and Kim Hackworth who have worked with teens from the Rainsville First Baptist Church for a number of years. “In our work with the teenagers from our church we continually heard ‘There’s just nothing for us to do in the area.’ So, Kim first started Blast From The Past Party Rentals. It is a business that provided inflatables for parties, but not the usual inflatables that are used for young children’s parties. The ones that Blast From The Past provides are designed to be competitive themes that appeal to teenagers.”

To learn more about Blast From The Past Party Rentals log onto their website at blastfromthepast.biz.

“Also, we began hearing some of the teens talking about Escape Rooms they had visited in other areas. So, we decided to check some of them out. After we did, we decided to start a business here in Henagar,” Lamar explained. “At Escape Room Adventures the participants are locked into a room where they have to search for clues and work together to solve the ultimate clue, which will open the doors and let the participants out of the room.”

Teams are given 60 minutes to decipher the clues and escape from the room. If they run out of time before they decipher the last clue, then they’ve failed in their mission.

“Even though the current set is called Zombie Apocalypse, its not a scary haunted house type thing, it is set in an abandoned military facility and has a problem-solving scenario that helps teens realize that life is not just a ‘me’ thing; we need other people to survive in life,” Lamar said. “We recommend at least four people per group but a group can be as large a fourteen. The more people you have involved the more fun it is and easier the problem solving can be if everyone works together.”

Lamar and Kim Hackworth are both DeKalb County natives. Lamar if a retired Deputy Sheriff and Kim has owned and operated a number of different businesses over the years.

Escape Room Adventures is open Thursday – Saturday with special booking at other times for parties, church groups, and etc. To set up an appointment to bring your group and test your puzzle solving skills log onto escaperoomadventures.biz or call 256-605-1356, 256-717-9869, or 256-657-7655.