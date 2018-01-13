Mountain Valley News

Remembering the Great War: Alabama and World War One, a new traveling exhibit, will be on display at Northeast Alabama Community College from January 8 to January 24, 2018. The exhibit commemorates the centennial anniversary of the state’s involvement in the war and tells the story of the war from the perspectives of Alabamians whose lives were shaped by the conflict. In addition to being open to the public for viewing, the exhibit will on display for Northeast Alabama Community College’s “Bringing It Home: Utilizing Local History in the K-12 Classroom” workshop, which will focus on World War One this year.

The exhibit was created by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Archives & History, with assistance from Industrial Design students in the College of Architecture, Design and Construction.

“Our LRC and Archives Staff is doing an outstanding job bringing special exhibits and presentations to the college and community,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The exhibit will be educational and especially make us even more aware and appreciative of the sacrifices that have gone into making and preserving our country.”

The exhibit will be hosted in the archives room, room 206 of the Cecil B. Word Learning Resources Center at NACC, and will be open to the public from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm Monday through Thursday and from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon on Fridays between January 8 and January 24, 2018, with the exception of January 11 and January 15. The exhibit may also be seen outside of normal hours by special appointment. Arrangements for K-12 field trips may also be made.

If you have questions about visiting the exhibit, contact Blake Wilhelm at wilhelmb@nacc.edu or call him at 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418, ext. 2288.

For more information on the exhibit, its creators, and content, please visit:

www.rememberingthegreatwar.org.

For additional college information, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free App from the App Store or Google Play Store.