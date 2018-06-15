Mountain Valley News

The famiy of Lisa Ann Millican, the 13-year-old who was abducted from a shopping mall, sexually assaulted, and finally killed by Judith Anne Neelley and her husband Alvin, is in pursuit of justice for Lisa Anne.

The family is pairing with attorney Troy King, in hopes of making some future changes. King was a legal aid in the governor’s office when James made the big decision. He said, “No one knew he commuted Neelley until it was done. Governor James made that decision without any of his staff.”

Murder victim Lisa Anne Millican’s family held a press conference with attorney Troy King.

King said he met the Millican family at Neelley’s parole hearing. “I don’t believe there’s anybody who believes that Judith Anne Neelley should’ve had a parole hearing.”

It took a state parole board less than a minute to deny parole to the convicted killer who has spent more than 30 years in prison for the death of the 13-year-old girl.

The family also wants stricter laws surrounding criminals, their agents or any other outlet profiting off of these crimes. They also believe the governor’s right to alter sentences should be revised. “If we’re going to parole someone, the victim, the district attorney, someone like Mike Odell, the attorney general, should all have a right to have notice and be heard,” said King. “The public should have a right to know what’s going on.”

Millican’s family along with King said they understand that these changes will take a lot of research and huge legislative movements. “But what an incredible legacy to have a law named in honor of Lisa.” They say the goal is to prevent something like this from happening to other families in the future.

King said they hope to have something drafted in time for next year’s legislative session.