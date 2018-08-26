Fireball Spotted Over Alabama

By Bonita Wilborn

Did you notice a bright flash of light around midnight, Thursday, August 16? If so, you may have spotted a fireball!

Dr. Bill Cooke, from NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO) at the Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) captured it on several cameras and explained: “Last night [Thursday, August 16] at 12:19am (central daylight time), numerous eyewitnesses in the south east reported seeing a very bright fireball, which was also detected by all six NASA meteor cameras in the region. Analysis of the data indicates that the meteor was first seen at an altitude of 58 miles above Turkeytown, Alabama (northeast of Gadsden), moving northwest at almost 54,000 miles per hour. It fragmented some 18 miles above the small town of Grove Oak, Alabama. Early results indicate that a small asteroid, which was at least 40 times as bright as the full moon and 6 feet in diameter, caused the fireball. We are still assessing the probability of the fireball producing meteorites on the ground. Whether it did or not, it was an extremely bright event, seen through partly cloudy skies and triggering every camera and sensor operated by the MEO.”

What is a fireball? The American Meteor Society defines a fireball as a meteor that shines brighter than the planet Venus. A meteor is a small piece of rocky, iron, or icy debris flying in space that emits light as it enters the earth’s atmosphere. A meteor can be one meter or less in size [a meter is approximately 1 yard] or an asteroid, which is one meter to hundreds of kilometers in size [a kilometer is approximately 1,093 yards]. When they hit earth’s atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles and create friction, heating the meteors. The heat vaporizes most meteors, creating what we call shooting stars. Meteor showers occur when the earth plows into the trail of particles left behind by a comet or asteroid. If any part of the meteoroid survives burning up and actually falls to the earth’ surface it is called a meteorite.

At certain times of year, you are likely to see a great number of meteors in the night sky, called meteor showers. These meteor showers are given names based on the constellation present in the sky from which they appear to originate. It is important to understand that the meteors do not actually originate from the constellations or any of the stars in the constellations. Associating the shower name with the region of the sky, which they seem to come from, simply helps astronomers know where to look.

Annual meteor showers occur at various areas in the sky: January 1-6, April 19-24, May 1-8, July 15 – August 18, October 16 – November 30, and December 7-15.

As you can see from the dates above, the recent fireball that passed over the Alabama sky last week falls within that time frame.