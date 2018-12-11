By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education met Thursday, November 29,2018 for a regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting was called to order and the October 25, 2018 minutes were approved. During the meeting the following personnel actions were taken:

• Accepted the resignation of Kelly Anderson, CNP Worker at Wills Valley Elementary School, effective November 20, 2018

• Approved Jimmye K. Basham, as a System-wide Special Education Visual Impaired Teacher, within the Fort Payne City School System, effective December 3, 2018

• Approved Shemar Shinn, as a CNP Worker at Fort Payne Middle School, effective December 4, 2018

• Approved Jennifer Keith, as a CNP Worker at Fort Payne Middle School, effective December 4, 2018

• Approved the transfers of Heather Nadolny, from a CNP Worker at Williams Avenue Elementary School, to a CNP Worker at Fort Payne High School, effective November 30, 2018

• Approved the additions to the following substitute personnel list, effective for the 2018-2019 school year-CNP, Nurse, Teacher

• Approved Jackie Jennings to provide homebound services for a student and continue per physicians written orders until the student is able to return to school or moves out of the Fort Payne City School District, effective on October 30, 2018

During the Superintendent’s Report, Mr. Cunningham announced the bid opening for the new elementary school is scheduled for Thursday, December 20, at 2 p.m. in the Boardroom. The Superintendent congratulated the Fort Payne High School Girls Cross Country Team for placing Second in the State Competition and Coach Chris Elmore, his staff, and the Fort Payne High School Football Team for an exciting year of football. He also congratulated Ms. Jessica Hayes and the Fort Payne High School Debate Team for placing first in the Jacksonville Debate Competition. Mr. McClung and the Gigawatts First League Robotics Team were recognized for qualifying for state competition in March, and they were also awarded two grants from the First Lego League totaling $9000.00 for competition costs. Cunningham praised Jessica Blalock, a Fort Payne High School Career Coach, and the Fort Payne High School Counselors for providing students with 64 different career presentations, with a majority being local opportunities. Finally, he thanked Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter for a contribution of $18,750.00 and for his support of Fort Payne City Schools.

The next board meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2019 at 6:00p.m.