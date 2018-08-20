Fort Payne BOE July Meeting

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Board of Education met July 26, 2018. After the meeting was called to order and the June 28, 2018 minutes approved, Fort Payne Middle School Principal, Mr. Shane Byrd, made a presentation on the accomplishments of the Fort Payne Middle School.

In personnel matters, the board accepted or approved the following:

Resignations

? Troy Mueller as Bus Driver, effective July 2, 2018, as submitted

? Marcella Snay, CNP Worker at Williams Avenue Elementary School, effective July 31, 2018, as submitted

? Scott Shankles, Head Middle School Softball Coach, effective June 11, 2018, as submitted

Transfers

? Kelley Chapman, from Third Grade Teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School, to Elementary Technology Specialist, effective for the 2018-2019 school year

? Heath Blalock, from Part-time Bus Driver, to a Full-time Bus Driver, effective for the 2018-2019 school year, as submitted

? Heather Nadolny from CNP Assistant Manager at Fort Payne Middle School, to CNP Worker at Williams Avenue Elementary School, effective for the 2018-2019 school year, as submitted

Recommendations

? Shawn Turner, as a History Teacher at Fort Payne High School, effective August 2, 2018, and non-renew his contract on May 24, 2019, as submitted

? Hailey Jones as a Third Grade Teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School, effective August 2, 2018, and non-renew her contract on May 24, 2019, as submitted

? Mallory Durham, as an EL Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School, effective August 2, 2018, and non-renew her contract on May 24, 2019, as submitted for a one year leave of absence

? Gwendolyn Jelks, as a System-Wide Special Education Aide, effective August 2, 2018, and non-renew her contract on May 24, 2019, as submitted

? Carla Beal, as the CNP Data Entry Position, effective August 1, 2018, and non-renew her contract on October 31, 2018, as submitted

? Scott Azbell, as a Mechanic Assistant, effective July 9, 2018, and non-renew his contract on June 30, 2019, as submitted

? Ashley Hughes, as a P.E. Teacher at Fort Payne Middle School, effective August 2, 2018, and non-renew her contract on May 24, 2019, as submitted

? Jada Battles and Tanner Pridmore as a shared position for P.M. Aides to the Extended Day Program Staff, effective for the 2018-2019 school year, as submitted

The board also approved the following additions to the substitute personnel list, effective for the 2018-2019 school year, as submitted:

? CNP

? EDP

? Teacher

In other business the board approved the following:

? Request from Brian Jett, Athletic Director/Principal at FPHS for the following out of state travel, as submitted- FPHS FFA Student Representatives and Faculty Advisor for October 22-28, 2018 National Convention – Indianapolis, Indiana

? The lowest bid substantially in compliance with the specifications for the following equipment from Birmingham Restaurant Supply, Inc., as submitted – Two combination ovens for Wills Valley Elementary School; Shelving for Cooler and Storage Room for Fort Payne Middle School; Shelving for Cooler for Fort Payne High School

? The lowest bid substantially in compliance with the specifications for beverage products from Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., for the 2018-2019 school year, as submitted

? The lowest bid substantially in compliance with the specifications from Cedar Bluff Oil Company, for diesel fuel and motor oil, for the 2018-2019 school year, as submitted – $2.10 per gal. of diesel fuel *fluctuating price (.16 cents per gal. over Opis low price); $2.20 per qt. for motor oil

? The creation, advertising, and filling of the following position, as submitted -Pre-Employment Transition Specialist; Job Description; Salary Schedule

? The 2018-2019 Fort Payne City School System Coaches and Athletics information listed as submitted for the FPCS – Handbook for Coaches and the FPCS Athletics – Emergency Action Plan

? The July 2018, Financial Statements and Bank Reconciliation Report, as submitted

The Superintendent then gave his report which included the status of the newly built Fort Payne High School Field House.

There will be a Called Board Meeting on August 20, 2018, at 5:00 P.M. to present the first Budget Hearing. The regularly scheduled board meeting will be August 23, 2018 at 6:00 P. M. which will include the final Budget Hearing.