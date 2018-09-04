Fort Payne BOE Meeting 8-23-18

By Sherri Blevins

On August 23, 2018 the Fort Payne City Board of Education met to approve their final FY2019 Budget as well as conduct other school business. After the meeting was called to order, the minutes from the previous meeting were approved. Due to illness, a presentation by Goodwyn Mills and Cawood-Robert Littleton and Katie Lucas was postponed until the September meeting. Patty Pope (CSFO) then conducted the final Budget Hearing FY2019.

The board then approved the following personnel actions:

• Accept the resignation of Johnny Johnson as P.E. Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School and Head Baseball Coach at Fort Payne High School

• Accept the resignation of Geri Johnson as Second Grade Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School

• Accept the resignation of Tamara Smith, CNP Worker at Fort Payne Middle School

• Accept the resignation of Lana Goggans, CNP/Transportation Secretary/Bookkeeper within the Fort Payne City School System

• Accept the resignation of Dawn Langston, HIPPY Parent Educator

• Approve the transfer of Kyle Crabtree from History Teacher at Fort Payne High School, to P.E. Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School

• Approve the transfer of Karen Hughes from a CNP Worker at Fort Payne Middle School, to a CNP Assistant Manager at Fort Payne Middle School

• Approve the transfer of Kayla Mitchell from System-Wide Special Education Aide, to Kindergarten Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School

• Approve the transfer of Tammy Trotman from Kindergarten Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School, to Second Grade Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School

• Approve Steven Goff as a History Teacher at Fort Payne High School

• Approve Brittany Webb as a System-Wide Special Education Aide

• Approve Eric Varnadore as Head Baseball Coach and Co-Defensive Football Coordinator at Fort Payne High School

• Approve Rachel Chaparro as the Head Junior high Softball Coach at Fort Payne Middle School

• Approve Mike Leath as a Half-time Bus Driver within the Fort Payne City School System

• Approve Graciela Hernandez DeLopez as a CNP Worker at Fort Payne Middle School

• Approve Joy Ana Conely as a HIPPY Parent Educator

• Approve Sherinda Hawkins (Pre-K) and Brandi Battles (Second Grade) as Vertical Leadership Team Members at Wills Valley Elementary School

In other business the board approved the following items:

• The additions of CNP, Nurse, and Teacher to the substitute personnel lists

• The request from Brian Jett, Athletic Director/Principal at FPHS for the FPHS Ninth Grade Football Team to travel out of state to Chattooga County High School- Chattooga, GA on August 27,2018

• The approval of the creation, advertising and filling of the positions of School Social Worker, the Job Description, and the Salary Schedule based on the Alabama Teacher Salary Matrix

• The request to add an additional month to the contract of the CNP/Transportation Secretary/Bookkeeper position from ten months to eleven months

• The request for Jackie Jennings to provide homebound services per physicians written order until the student is able to return to school or moves out of the Fort Payne City School District

• The 2018-2019 Five Year Capital Plan for the Fort Payne City School System

• The FY 2019 Budget and Salary Schedules for the Fort Payne City School System

• The July 2018 Financial Statements and Bank Reconciliation Report

• September 27, 2018 at 6:00 PM in the conference room of the Central Office as the date, time and place of the next regular Board Meeting.

The Superintendent gave his report, and then the meeting was adjourned.