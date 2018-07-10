Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Schools Board of Education met Thursday, June 28 for its regularly scheduled meeting. After calling the meeting to order and approving the minutes for May 17 and June 12, presentations were made by system principals.

Mrs. Sally Wheat, principal of Wills Valley Elementary School,shared a slide presentation highlighting the accomplishments of the elementary school’s students and staff. Mr. Brian Jett, principal of Fort Payne High School, then gave a presentation sharing the improvements made at the high school in several different academic areas.

Next the board approved the retirements of Kay Bryan, math teacher at FPHS effective 08/01/18, and Katherine Barfield, kindergarten teacher at WVES effective 05/25/18. The board then approved the following resignations:

? Christy Brandon, French and English Teacher, French Club Sponsor, effective 05/30/18

? Heath Vincent, Social Science Teacher and Football Co-Defensive Coordinator

? Kelly Gwarjanski, History Teacher at FPHS, effective 06/27,18

? Kandy Lopez, Half-time EL Aide at FPHS, effect 05/25/18

? Mamie Jo Miller, Head Girls Soccer Coach, effective 05/05/18

The following leave and transfers were approved:

? Tonya Lilly, Third Grade Teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School, one year leave for the 2018-2019 school year

? Transfer of Brittney Owens, from English Language Arts Teacher at FPHS, to System-Wide special Education Teacher, effective for the 2018-2019 school year

? Transfer of Vicki Dodd, from PE Teacher at Fort Payne Middle School, to PE Teacher at WAES, effective for the 2018-2019 school year

? Transfer of Jeff Boatwright from Full-time History Teacher at Fort Payne High School, to Half-time Assistant Principal at WAES and Half-time History Teacher and Virtual Government and Economics Teacher at FPHS

The board then approved the following placements for the 2018-2019 school year:

? Shannon Goshorn, English Language Arts Teacher, FPHS

? Nancy Gentry, English Language Arts Teacher,FPHS

? Jessica Hayes, English Language Arts Teacher, FPHS

? Franklin Posey, Social Science/History Teacher, FPHS

? Katie Maples, Half-time EL Teacher, FPMS and Half-time EL Teacher, FPMS

? Riley Street, Seventh and Eighth Grade Science Teacher, FPMS

? Brooklyn Trotman, Third Grade Teacher, Williams Avenue Elementary School

? Peyton Johnson, Fourth Grade Teacher, WAES

? Melody Maness, Third Grade Teacher, WAES

? Kellie Vizzinia, Pre-K Teacher, WVES

? Cassandra Elmore, Kindergarten Teacher, WVES

? Brittany Hunter, System-Wide LPN/SPE Aide

? Janet Thomas, System-Wide LPN/SPE Aide

? Alejandra Mascorro, System-Wide EL Aide

? Genesis Salinas, System-Wide EL Aide

? Lorenza Martin Francisco, System-Wide EL Aide

The board approved Peggy Byrd as the Extended Day Program Site Coordinator, and approved the following certified teachers to share three full-time P.M. teacher positions and one Pre-K teacher position:Renae Burt, Melanie Roberts, Karen Fleming, Donna Hayes, Tammy McKenzie, Susan Carr, Kim Butler, Karen Keeling, Connie McPherson. Melissa Escobar and Lauren Gibbs were approved as P.M. aides, and Tara Stiefel was approved as a Pre-K aide for the Extended Day Program.

Next, the board named Linda Ramage as Coordinator for the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters Program, and hired Arline Causey, Dawn Langston, and Yadira Robayno as Parent Educators.

The board moved to approve the following as Vertical Leadership Team Representatives for the 2018-2019 school year:

? Jolie Martin, Kindergarten Reading

? Jana Groghan, Kindergarten Math

? Kristy Conway, First Grade Reading

? Gena Fowler, First Grade Math

? Geri Johnson, Second Grade Reading

? Brandi Bouchard, Second Grade Math

? Caleb Wigley, Third Grade Reading

? Ellen Benefield, Third Grade Math

? Lauren Haymon, Fourth Grade Reading

? Melissa Campbell, Fourth Grade Math

In other business, the board declared the following items as surplus due to age, usefulness and/or non-operating status : 2004-#118 Bluebird Bus (84 passenger)

#IBABNCOA54F216587; CNP equipment listed elsewhere; Technology equipment listed elsewhere; and WVES Textbooks.

The board agreed to increase the hourly rate of pay for the FPCS Extended Day Employees as follows:

? Site Director from $16 per hour to $18 per hour

? Teachers from $15 per hour to $17 per hour

? Aides from $9 per hour to $10 per hour

The board approved the 2018-2019 FPCS System Student/Parent Information Handbooks for each school, the System-Wide Code of Conduct book, and the Extended Day Program handbook.

The board approved the creation, advertising, and filling of a data entry position for the CNP which will be a temporary/part-time position (63 contract days) not to exceed four hours per day from 08/01/18 to 10/31/18.

In other business the following items were approved:

? Mr. Brian Jett, FPHS, Mr. Shane Byrd, FPMS, and Mr. Heath Shaddix, WAES – principal contracts beginning 07/01/18 to 06/30/21

? Mr. Dan Grogham, Assistant Principal at FPMS-contract extension from eleven months to twelve months effective 07/01/18

The board then approved the May 2018 financial statements and bank reconciliation report, heard Superintendent Cunningham’s report, and set the next meeting for 07/26/18. The meeting was then adjourned.