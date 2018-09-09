Fort Payne City Council Meeting 9-4-18

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Council met Tuesday, September 04, 2018 for its regularly scheduled meeting. After an invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, the council went into session. The council approved the following resolutions and ordinances:

• Resolution 2018-36, authorizing an agreement with Alabama Department of Transportation for the modification of traffic signals at 5th and Gault Avenue North.

• Resolution 2018-37, acceptance of subdivision development by MCB Properties (No roadwork will be required. It is located along an existing road.)

Under New Business, the council accepted the following recommendations:

• Adjustment of the budget for $13,212 for three ice makers at Coal & Iron Building, Rotary Pavilion, and the Sports Complex

• Curbing request by Dustin Baker, 2409 Forest Avenue, N.W.

• Street light request by Katie King, 1211 Alabama Highway 35

• Speed table in the vicinity of 3410 Grand Avenue South requested by Mistie Little

Mayor Chesser gave his report relaying a complaint made by a citizen requesting repainting of the crosswalks to make them more pedestrian friendly. No action was taken on the matter. The mayor also asked the council to look over the material they had been given regarding increasing the salaries of the next mayor and council. He urged them to consider this action for the future.

Police Chief Randy Bynum invited the public to a fundraiser in honor of Tommy Bradford, an injured Dade County, Georgia Patrolman who received his injuries while involved in a police chase that originated in Fort Payne. The fundraiser will be the fourth Saturday of September with a bike ride beginning at 1:00 pm and food and entertainment commencing at 6:00. Contact the Fort Payne Police Department for more information about the event or to donate to the officer’s fund.

The meeting was then adjourned.