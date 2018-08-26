Fort Payne City Council Meeting August 21, 2018

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Council met on Tuesday, August 21,2018. After approval of the minutes and paying of bills, the council conducted the following business:

• Passed Resolution 2018-38 declaring Wastewater Plant forklift surplus and agreed to exchange a used forklift with a new one through Alabama Forklift

• Continued discussion on the Harley & Davidson sub-division annexation topic deciding the sub-division cannot be annexed at this time due to roads not being up to code

• Agreed to hold a work session to discuss revising and creating policies dealing with sub-division and street annexation procedures

• Approved an alcohol license for San Jose Mexican Restaurant, 904 Gault Avenue

• Authorized Mayor Chesser to sign a contract for an Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Grant

• Authorized the city attorney to begin negotiations to purchase the Galloway Property located adjacent to recently purchased MAPCO property at 5th & Gault Avenue North

• Announced the survey has started on the Carden Property and the deal will be closed on ten days after completion of survey

Mayor Chesser gave the Mayor’s Report explaining an offer from a citizen to donate one quarter of an acre of land to the city to be used as a park. The council decided not to accept the donation at this time. Chesser also wanted the council to consider increasing the salaries for next term’s mayor and council to be consistent with other municipalities of its size. The council discussed looking at statistics from other cities to consider this matter. The council then went into Executive Session.